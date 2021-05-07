Sports Illustrated home
Twins CF Byron Buxton Placed on Injured List With Hip Strain

Twins center fielder Byron Buxton will miss weeks after being placed on the 10-day injured list with a grade two hip strain, manager Rocco Baldelli announced Friday.

Buxton left Thursday's game—a 4-3 defeat in 10 innings to the Rangers—after grounding out in the bottom of the ninth. He was replaced in center field by Jake Cave.

The 27-year-old is in the midst of a breakout season, batting .370/.408/.772 with nine home runs and five stolen bases through his first 24 games. Buxton has dealt with numerous injuries in the past, having played over 100 games in a season just once since debuting in 2015.

The news is concerning for a Twins team that entered the season with championship hopes but has gotten off to a slow start despite Buxton's strong play. Minnesota entered Friday with an 11-19 record, the second-worst in the league ahead of only the Tigers.

