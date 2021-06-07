Sports Illustrated home
MLB
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAMEMBERSFANTASYGamblingSWIMSUITSUBSCRIBE
Search

Red Sox Sweep Yankees After Questionable Called Third Strike in Ninth Inning

Author:
Publish date:

It's been a rough go of it for the Yankees lately, who had lost 10 of their last 13 games heading into Sunday Night Baseball against the Red Sox. With the game tied 4-4 in the bottom of the ninth, it appeared to be a prime chance at avoiding a sweep at the hands of their hated rivals when Rougned Odor batted with two outs and runners on the corners.

Then, this happened:

Home plate umpire Gabe Morales might not be the most popular guy in New York after this. A walk would have loaded the bases for Clint Frazier and forced Boston closer Matt Barnes to work out of an even tighter jam after throwing 23 pitches with two walks already in the inning. Instead, the game went into extra innings.

The Red Sox scored twice in the top of the 10th, and though the Yankees got the tying run in scoring position with two outs, DJ LeMahieu grounded out to second to end the game, as Boston won, 6-5.

The loss drops the Yankees to a mere 31-29 on the season and into fourth place in the American League East, 6.5 games behind the first-place Rays. There are over 100 games left and plenty of time for the talented squad to right the ship, but fans likely won't be forgetting about this defeat any time soon.

More MLB Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Tom Brady celebrates Super Bowl LIV
Play
Gambling

2021 NFC South Team Futures - Division Winner and Win Totals Outlook

Check out the latest division odds and win total projections for the NFC South.

A fan jumps over a railing behind the CBS Sports set
Extra Mustard

Fan Leaps Over Railing Behind CBS Set to Evade Security

Just one more wild event from an unbelievable USA–Mexico match.

the-spun
Sports Illustrated

Maven Acquires The Spun to Join Sports Illustrated's Digital Family

Kevin Durant drives to the hoop against Giannis Antetokounmpo
Play
Gambling

2021 NBA Conference Semifinals Series Odds - Nets Remain Heavy Favorites vs. Surging Bucks

SI Gambling analyst Roy Larking previews the lines, as well as the matchups for the second round of the NBA playoffs.

Cincinnati Bengal on the field
Play
Fantasy

2021 Fantasy Football Open Targets - AFC Teams

SI Fantasy senior analyst Michael Fabiano ranks all 16 AFC teams with the most available pass-catching opportunities.

USATSI_15142280
Play
Fantasy

2021 Fantasy Football Open Targets - NFC Teams

SI Fantasy senior analyst Michael Fabiano ranks all 16 NFC teams with the most available pass-catching opportunities.

trae-young-hawks
NBA

Who's Ready for a Hawks-Nuggets Finals?

Would Anything in the NBA Postseason Be a Surprise at This Point? No. And That's Great.

June 4, 2021; Bronx, New York, USA; Boston Red Sox right fielder Hunter Renfroe (10) slides safely into home ahead of the tag by New York Yankees catcher Gary Sánchez (24) on a double by Red Sox first baseman Marwin Gonzalez (not pictured) during the sixth inning at Yankee Stadium.
MLB

Why the Red Sox Are Better Than the Yankees

Watching Boston sweep New York at Yankee Stadium for the first time in a decade was to see a contrast in styles.