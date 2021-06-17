Jacob deGrom Leaves Start Injured for Second Straight Game

Five days after seemingly avoiding a serious injury scare to their star pitcher, the alarm is sounding once again for Jacob deGrom.

deGrom left Wednesday's start against the Cubs after throwing three perfect innings and 51 pitches. He exited his June 11 start against the Padres after striking out 10 batters on 80 pitches in six innings with right flexor tendinitis.

deGrom struck out eight of the nine hitters he faced on Wednesday. He also hit an RBI single in his only plate appearance, giving him six RBIs on the season compared to just four earned runs allowed.

The Mets said the reason for deGrom's exit was right shoulder soreness, per Anthony DiComo of MLB.com. He was replaced by right-hander Sean Reid-Foley.

For the night, deGrom threw 11 pitches that clocked in at least 100 miles per hour, according to Statcast data, including one in the third inning. His last pitch of the night registered at 99.9 mph.

On the season, deGrom has a 0.54 ERA in 67 innings, striking out 111 out of 232 batters faced (47.8%). He's 31-21 with a 1.91 ERA in 87 starts since the beginning of the 2018 season.

