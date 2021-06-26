Fernando Tatís Jr. Homers Three Times in Four Innings

Fans who were dismayed at the news that Fernando Tatís Jr. would be skipping this year's Home Run Derby needed only to tune into Friday's game against the Diamondbacks to get a glimpse of what they were missing.

Tatís homered in each of his first three plate appearances, becoming the first player in Padres history to hit three home runs in four innings. His third blast of the night was hit the farthest—a 415-foot dinger to right-center field off of Riley Smith.

The three home runs move Tatís into a tie for the major league lead with Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who also homered on Friday. Tatís entered the game tied for the National League lead with Kyle Schwarber.

It's the first three-home run game in Tatís's career and fourth multi-homer game this season. The outburst was just the latest in what's been a torrid month for the 22-year-old, who has nine home runs and a .697 slugging percentage in June.

There have been 18 players to ever hit four home runs in a single game, most recently Scooter Gennett on June 6, 2017.

