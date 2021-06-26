Sports Illustrated home
MLB
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAMEMBERSFANTASYGamblingSWIMSUITSUBSCRIBE
Search

Fernando Tatís Jr. Homers Three Times in Four Innings vs. Diamondbacks

Author:
Publish date:

Fans who were dismayed at the news that Fernando Tatís Jr. would be skipping this year's Home Run Derby needed only to tune into Friday's game against the Diamondbacks to get a glimpse of what they were missing.

Tatís homered in each of his first three plate appearances, becoming the first player in Padres history to hit three home runs in four innings. His third blast of the night was hit the farthest—a 415-foot dinger to right-center field off of Riley Smith.

The three home runs move Tatís into a tie for the major league lead with Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who also homered on Friday. Tatís entered the game tied for the National League lead with Kyle Schwarber.

It's the first three-home run game in Tatís's career and fourth multi-homer game this season. The outburst was just the latest in what's been a torrid month for the 22-year-old, who has nine home runs and a .697 slugging percentage in June.

There have been 18 players to ever hit four home runs in a single game, most recently Scooter Gennett on June 6, 2017.

More MLB Coverage:

 

YOU MAY LIKE

fernando tatis jr (3)
MLB

Fernando Tatís Jr. Homers Three Times in Four Innings

Tatís went deep in his first three at-bats against the Diamondbacks on Friday, notching the first three-homer game of his young career.

fernando tatis jr (2)
MLB

Fernando Tatís Jr. Opts Out of Home Run Derby

With less than three weeks remaining before the All-Star break, Tatís is the National League's leader in home runs, stolen bases and OPS.

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) shoots the ball over Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (13) in the first quarter during game two of the Eastern Conference Finals
NBA

Bucks Reveal Their Ceiling in Game 2 Humiliation of Hawks

Three thoughts on Milwaukee's all-out mauling of Atlanta in Game 2.

Feb 15, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Former player Chauncey Billups speaks during a ceremony honoring former Minnesota Timberwolves head coach Flip Saunders prior to a game against Los Angeles Lakers at Target Center.
NBA

Report: Blazers Hiring Chauncey Billups as Next Head Coach

The Trail Blazers are reportedly hiring former NBA Finals MVP Chauncey Billups as their next head coach.

A general overall view as Hillary Bor, Daniel Michalski, Isaac Updike and Mason Ferlic race over the water jump in the steeplechase during the US Olympic Team Trials at Hayward Field.
Olympic Track & Field

Bor, Army's Keter Top U.S. Olympic Steeplechase Qualifying

With American record holder Evan Jager injured, a fresh crop of U.S. steeplechasers looked to fill his spot in Tokyo and possibly on the medal stand.

Dec 5, 2020; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers head coach Ed Orgeron watches warm ups prior to kickoff against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Tiger Stadium.
College Football

LSU's Ed Orgeron Added as Defendant in Title IX Lawsuit

The lawsuit accuses Orgeron of not reporting the alleged rape by former running back Derrius Guice even though the football coach was allegedly told about it.

Marquise Goodwin
NFL

Bears WR Marquise Goodwin Fails to Qualify for Olympics

Chicago Bears wideout Marquise Goodwin failed to qualify for the finals in the long jump at the U.S. Olympic Trials, finishing 19th out of 24 participants.

aaron nola
MLB

Nola Ties MLB Record With 10 Straight Strikeouts vs. Mets

Nola got his first 10 outs of Friday's game via the strikeout, tying the all-time record held by Mets legend Tom Seaver.