Clemson Dual-Sport Athlete Drafted by Pirates in MLB Draft

Clemson football and baseball signee Bubba Chandler was drafted by the Pirates with the 72nd pick in the MLB draft on Tuesday.

Chandler is committed to Clemson as both a quarterback and a pitcher and will be a freshman this fall. He had a standout career at North Oconee High School in Georgia where he was a two-way star on the baseball field and a dual-threat quarterback on the gridiron.

Chandler is a four-star quarterback, according to 247 Sports, and the No. 19 prospect in the country at his position. In his senior season, he threw for 1,842 yards and 18 touchdowns while also rushing for 548 yards and six scores on the ground.

He pitched less in 2020 than in previous seasons due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but still hit .435 and struck out 16 batters in just seven innings.

He was originally committed to Georgia before committing to Clemson to continue his dual-athlete career.

