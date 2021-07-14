Sports Illustrated home
Shohei Ohtani Eyes Return to Home Run Derby

Shohei Ohtani was the talk of the All-Star Game festivities on Monday and Tuesday night, including during his appearance in the Home Run Derby at Coors Field. And it appears as though Ohtani’s first derby experience won’t be his last.

"I definitely want to participate again," Ohtani said Tuesday, per ESPN's Jeff Passan. "But for that to happen, I need to have a good first half of that season."

Ohtani struggled out of the gate on Monday night, failing to hit a home run in each of his first nine swings. But he quickly caught fire and displayed his mammoth power. Ohtani bashed 22 homers in his first round, a total that tied Juan Soto in a battle of phenoms. Soto won the matchup in double overtime, though both young sluggers gave fans their money's worth in Denver. Oh

Ohtani should have no trouble qualifying for future All-Star Games given good health. He enters the second half leading baseball with 33 home runs. He sports a 3.49 ERA in 13 starts. Ohtani tossed a scoreless first inning against the NL All-Star team on Tuesday night, though he did not reach base in two plate attempts.

