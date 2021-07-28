Bryce Harper Wallops Inside-the-Park Homer vs. Nationals

Sports Illustrated home
MLB
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFOlympicsMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYGamblingSWIMSUITSUBSCRIBE
Search

Bryce Harper Wallops First Inside-the-Park Homer Against Nationals

Author:
Publish date:

Bryce Harper slammed his first inside-the-park home run on Tuesday night, but that was not the sweetest part for the right fielder. He did so against his former team—the Nationals. 

With the Phillies trailing 6-2 at the bottom of the fifth, Harper hit the ball down centerfield, causing it to ricochet off the State Farm sign as a Nets player jumped for the catch. 

As the right fielder sped around the diamond, his helmet flew off between second and third base. Harper slid into home as the catcher missed the ball thrown his way. 

The Phillies trail the Nats 6-4 at the bottom of the seventh. Earlier Tuesday evening, Washington shortstop Trea Turner was pulled from the game in the first inning after testing positive for COVID-19. 

After Turner scored on Josh Bell's home run, he did not go in the dugout to celebrate but rather went straight to the tunnel. Despite initial speculation, the teams said he was not injured and there was no trade in place.

More MLB News: 

• Trade Deadline Roundtable: Let's Make a Deal
Inside Alex Cora’s Second Chance After Scandal
Rays Find New Sense of Urgency to Heat Up AL East Race
What Should the Yankees Do as the Trade Deadline Looms?

YOU MAY LIKE

PAC-12-LOGO
College

Reaction Out West: Realignment May Pose Challenges to CFP Expansion

The Pac-12 is staking its own claim in the realignment war, promising a response to the SEC's imminent growth.

Kliavkoff-pac-12-media
College Football

Pac-12's Kliavkoff Talks Playoffs, Schedules Changes at Media Day

The former president of MGM Sports & Entertainment aims to reassert the conference as a powerhouse and end its playoff drought.

TOKYO, July 27, 2021 (Xinhua) -- Ariarne Titmus of Australia competes during women's 200m freestyle semifinal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, July 27, 2021.
Play
Olympics

Ariarne Titmus Sets Olympic Record in Women's 200M Free

Australia's rising star pulled off yet another upset over Katie Ledecky as she set an Olympic record and won gold in the women's 200-meter free.

Jul 27, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies right fielder Bryce Harper (3) runs the bases on his way to an inside the park home run against the Washington Nationals during the fifth inning at Citizens Bank Park.
MLB

Bryce Harper Wallops Inside-the-Park Homer vs. Nationals

The Phillies right fielder smacked his first inside-the-park home run, but to make things even sweeter, it was against his former team.

Trea Turner
MLB

Nats' Turner Removed From Game After Positive COVID-19 Test

Washington's shortstop exited the game in the first inning against the Phillies after reaching on a single and scoring.

Dec 26, 2020; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard (25) against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium.
NFL

Xavien Howard Requests Trade, Attends Camp to Avoid Fine

The All-Pro cornerback showed up to Miami's training camp despite unhappiness with his $75.25 million, five-year extension he signed two years ago.

Washington Nationals pitcher Max Scherzer
MLB

MLB Rumors: Rays, Padres Interested in Scherzer

Stay up to date with all the latest MLB rumors ahead of Friday's trade deadline.

Jun 10, 2021; Ashburn, VA, USA; Washington Football Team head coach Ron Rivera stands on the field during drills as part of minicamp at Inova Sports Performance Center.
NFL

Rivera 'Beyond Frustrated' With WFT's Low Vaccine Rate

The Washington Football Team is sitting at just over 50% vaccination rate among players while the head coach is immune deficient after battling cancer last year.