Nationals–Phillies Postponed Due to 12 Positive COVID Tests

Nationals–Phillies Game Postponed After COVID-19 Outbreak

Wednesday night's game between the Nationals and Phillies has been postponed in order for testing and contact tracing to be continued on the Nationals, MLB announced. A COVID-19 outbreak in Washington's clubhouse was first reported by The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal.

The game was postponed after 12 members of the Nationals organization tested positive for COVID-19, including four players, according to manager Davey Martinez. It could be the largest outbreak any team has dealt with this season, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan

Washington shortstop Trea Turner was removed from the first inning of Tuesday's game between the Phillies and Nationals after testing positive for COVID-19.

The vast majority of players and staff who tested positive were vaccinated, according to Passan, with a number of them having had the Johnson & Johnson single-shot vaccine.

Wednesday's game was originally scheduled for 7:05 p.m. ET at Citizen's Bank Park.  MLB later announced both teams will play a double-header starting at 12 p.m. instead.

