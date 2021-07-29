MLB Rumors: Yankees, Giants Interested in Trevor Story

The days before the trade deadline have already provided a fair share of fireworks, including Joey Gallo’s move from Texas to New York. And the Bronx Bombers might continue the fireworks before Friday’s deadline.

The Yankees are among the teams reportedly interested in Rockies shortstop Trevor Story, according to MLB Network's Jon Morosi. The Giants have also shown interest in Story, potentially creating a bidding war between a pair of big-market clubs.

Story, 28, has struggled in 2021 compared to his usual standards, entering Thursday with a .741 OPS. But perhaps he’ll become one of baseball’s best shortstops once again upon landing in a new location. Story is a two-time All-Star, tallying 112 home runs from 2017-19. He could very well swing the pennant race upon leaving Colorado ahead of the 2021 postseason.

Stay up to date with all the latest MLB rumors below:

• Trade offers regarding Twins SP Jose Berrios "have spiked" ahead of Friday's trade deadline. (Phill Miller, Minneapolis Star-Tribune)

• Dodgers reliever Brusdar Graterol is drawing interest from opposing teams. (Jeff Passan, ESPN)

• The Giants, Padres and Phillies are among the teams interested in Rockies pitcher Jon Gray. (Jon Morosi, MLB Network)

• Opposing teams have shown interest in Nationals outfielder Kyle Schwarber. (Jesse Dougherty, Washington Post)

