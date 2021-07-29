Sports Illustrated home
MLB
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFOlympicsMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSWIMSUITSUBSCRIBE
Search

MLB Rumors: Yankees, Giants Interested in Trevor Story

Author:
Publish date:

The days before the trade deadline have already provided a fair share of fireworks, including Joey Gallo’s move from Texas to New York. And the Bronx Bombers might continue the fireworks before Friday’s deadline.

The Yankees are among the teams reportedly interested in Rockies shortstop Trevor Story, according to MLB Network's Jon Morosi. The Giants have also shown interest in Story, potentially creating a bidding war between a pair of big-market clubs.

Story, 28, has struggled in 2021 compared to his usual standards, entering Thursday with a .741 OPS. But perhaps he’ll become one of baseball’s best shortstops once again upon landing in a new location. Story is a two-time All-Star, tallying 112 home runs from 2017-19. He could very well swing the pennant race upon leaving Colorado ahead of the 2021 postseason.

Stay up to date with all the latest MLB rumors below: 

Trade offers regarding Twins SP Jose Berrios "have spiked" ahead of Friday's trade deadline. (Phill Miller, Minneapolis Star-Tribune)

Dodgers reliever Brusdar Graterol is drawing interest from opposing teams. (Jeff Passan, ESPN

The Giants, Padres and Phillies are among the teams interested in Rockies pitcher Jon Gray. (Jon Morosi, MLB Network)

Opposing teams have shown interest in Nationals outfielder Kyle Schwarber. (Jesse Dougherty, Washington Post)

More MLB Coverage:
Inside Alex Cora’s Second Chance After Scandal
Rays Find New Sense of Urgency to Heat Up AL East Race
Starling Marte Trade Is Win-Win Deal for Both A's and Marlins

YOU MAY LIKE

water-polo-empty-arena-lead
Olympics

No Fans? No Problem For U.S. Women's Water Polo

The juggernaut squad isn't fazed by the fan-less Tokyo Olympics. In pandemic times or not, the team dominates competitions, no matter if the arena is jam-packed or full of empty seats.

Washington Nationals pitcher Max Scherzer
Play
MLB

MLB Roundtable: Trade Deadline Predictions

Joey Gallo has been traded, but there are a number of other deals still to come before Friday's 4 p.m. ET deadline

trevor-story-rockies
MLB

MLB Rumors: Yankees, Giants Interested in Trevor Story

Stay up to date with all the latest MLB news and rumors ahead of Friday’s trade deadline.

Chris Chambers with a Fort Lauderdale signee
College Football

Fort Lauderdale and the Birth of a Football Program

How a small, Christian and little-known commuter school with a team led by a former NFL Pro Bowler is getting itself off the ground.

Alessandra Perilli becomes San Marino's first Olympic medalist.
Olympics

San Marino Becomes Least Populous Nation to Win Olympic Medal

Alessandra Perilli earned San Marino's first Olympic medal by winning bronze in women's trap shooting in Tokyo.

Spain's Pedri at the Olympics
Soccer

Pedri's Never-Ending Season

The Barcelona rising star has played 70 matches in 11 months through the club season, Euros and now the Olympics.

Closeup of Bills quarterback Josh Allen during a game against the Chiefs
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Football Busts: Josh Allen & Stefon Diggs Will Fail to Repeat Last Season's Success

Busts from every position to avoid during your fantasy football drafts ahead of the 2021 NFL season

Liverpool's Hillsborough memorial
Soccer

Liverpool Honors 97th Victim of Hillsborough Disaster

Andrew Devine, 55, died this week from long-term injuries sustained in the Hillsborough disaster in 1989.