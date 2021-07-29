Francona Steps Down for 2021 Season With Health Issues

Sports Illustrated home
MLB
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFOlympicsMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSWIMSUITSUBSCRIBE
Search

Cleveland Manager Terry Francona Steps Down for 2021 Season Due to Health Issues

Author:
Publish date:

Cleveland manager Terry Francona will step away from the team for the remainder of the season due to health concerns, the team announced Thursday. Francona did not travel with the team to Chicago, where Cleveland takes on the White Sox on Friday.

Zack Meisel of The Athletic originally reported the story shortly before the team's announcement.

Francona, 62, has worn a walking boot all season as a result of a staph infection in his left big toe. He was away from the team for much of the 2020 season while dealing with gastrointestinal trouble and blood-clotting issues. Francona underwent surgeries to address these issues and had a stay in the intensive care unit.

Bench coach DeMarlo Hale will take over managerial duties for Francona. Hale, 60, is in his first season with Cleveland after previously coaching for the Braves, Blue Jays, Orioles, Red Sox and Rangers.

More MLB Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

May 31, 2021; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Russell Westbrook (4) dribbles during game four in the first round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs against the Philadelphia 76ers at Capital One Arena.
NBA

Report: Westbrook Headed Home to L.A. In Blockbuster Deal

The Wizards star and draft picks are reportedly being traded to the Lakers for Kyle Kuzma, Montrezl Harrell, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and a 2021 first-round pick.

cade-cunningham-cowboys
NBA

Pistons Take Cade Cunningham With No. 1 Pick in NBA Draft

Oklahoma State's Cade Cunningham is the first player off the board during Thursday's NBA draft.

dobbins
Play
Fantasy

2021 Fantasy Football Rankings: Top 200 PPR

Fantasy football PPR top 200 rankings for the 2021 NFL season from Michael Fabiano

terry francona
MLB

Francona Steps Down for 2021 Season With Health Issues

Francona, 62, has worn a walking boot all season after dealing with a staph infection last year. Bench coach DeMarlo Hale will take over managerial duties.

Colorado Rockies shortstop Trevor Story
MLB

MLB Rumors: Yankees, Giants Interested in Trevor Story

Stay up to date with all the latest MLB news and rumors ahead of Friday’s trade deadline.

NBA draft prospects Jalen Suggs, Cade Cunningham and Evan Mobley
NBA

NBA Mock Draft 7.2: Final Projections For All 60 Picks

While there’s a sense of which players will come off the board first, the prospect of trades in the lottery has continued to swirl.

Patrick Moster, Sports Director of the BDR (German Cycling Federation), stands on the side of the track next to Azzedine Lagab from Algeria in action during the time trial.
Play
Olympics

German Official Sent Home for Racist Slur at Olympics

Patrick Moster used a racist slur while urging a German cyclist to catch up to riders from the African nations of Algeria and Eritrea during Wednesday’s race.

Mexico-Gold-Cup
Soccer

How to Watch the Gold Cup: Mexico vs. Canada

Mexico faces Canada in the semifinals of the Concacaf Gold Cup on Thursday, July 29.