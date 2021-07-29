Francona Steps Down for 2021 Season With Health Issues

Cleveland manager Terry Francona will step away from the team for the remainder of the season due to health concerns, the team announced Thursday. Francona did not travel with the team to Chicago, where Cleveland takes on the White Sox on Friday.

Zack Meisel of The Athletic originally reported the story shortly before the team's announcement.

Francona, 62, has worn a walking boot all season as a result of a staph infection in his left big toe. He was away from the team for much of the 2020 season while dealing with gastrointestinal trouble and blood-clotting issues. Francona underwent surgeries to address these issues and had a stay in the intensive care unit.

Bench coach DeMarlo Hale will take over managerial duties for Francona. Hale, 60, is in his first season with Cleveland after previously coaching for the Braves, Blue Jays, Orioles, Red Sox and Rangers.

