Team USA Baseball Earns Silver in Tokyo Olympics

Sports Illustrated home
MLB
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFOlympicsMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSWIMSUITSUBSCRIBE
Search

Team USA Baseball Wins Silver, Japan Takes Gold in Tokyo Games

Author:
Updated:
Original:

In a rematch of the quarterfinals of the Tokyo Games, Japan scored two runs to defeat Team USA 2–0 to secure the gold medal in baseball Saturday at Yokohama Baseball Stadium.

Team USA (4–2) finished with silver and earned its sixth Olympic medal for baseball and its fourth as an official sport in the Olympics. With baseball returning back for the first time since 2008, Japan (5-0) had previously earned two bronze medals (1992, 2004) and one silver medal (1996) before winning gold on Saturday. Dominican Republic secured bronze in the sport.

The last time the U.S. won gold in baseball was at the 2000 Sydney Olympics when it defeated Cuba.

Japan's pitching—Masato Morishita, Koudai Senga, Hiromi Itoh and Suguru Iwazaki—kept Team USA scoreless in the game. However, Japan managed only two more hits (eight) than Team USA's six. 

U.S. pitcher Nick Martinez, who started against the Japanese, allowed a home run and five of Japan's six hits, striking out seven through six innings. Japan did not earn its second and final run of the game until the eighth inning when Tetsuto Yamada scored on a throwing error by U.S. center fielder Jack López. 

In the previous quarterfinals game between the two teams, Japan won 7–6 in the extra-innings matchup.

U.S. infielder Eddy Alvarez also became the sixth athlete of all-time to win an Olympic medal in both the Summer and Winter Games, becoming the third American athlete to do so following Eddie Egan (1920, 1932) and Lauryn Williams (2004, 2012, 2014). Alvarez won silver in the 5000-meter relay in short track speed skating at Sochi.

United States drops to 1–2 in medal-round games in the Olympics against Japan. 

More Olympics Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Team USA Baseball
MLB

Team USA Baseball Earns Silver in Tokyo Olympics

In a rematch of the Tokyo Olympics quarterfinals, Japan scored two runs to secure its first gold medal in the sport.

Aug 7, 2021; Tokyo, Japan; Sifan Hassan (NED) reacts after winning the women's 10,000m final during the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium.
Olympics

Sifan Hassan Completes Olympic Triple, Wins Gold in 10,000m

Less than 24 hours after winning bronze in the 1,500-meter, the Dutch long-distance runner won gold in the final leg of the 5000m-1500m-10,000m triple.

gold-medal-newsletter-lead
Olympics

Race for Most Gold Medals Hinges on Final Day

The U.S. leads the overall medal count, but China has a chance to capture the golden honor.

Boston Red Sox Chris Sale
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Chris Sale's Return Is Imminent

Five-time high-stakes champ Shawn Childs helps you at the waiver wire to bolster your fantasy squad

Aug 7, 2021; Tokyo, Japan; Team United States centre back Makenzie Fischer (11) throws the ball against Spain in the women's water polo gold medal match during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games at Tatsumi Water Polo Centre.
Olympics

U.S. Women's Water Polo Snags Gold for Third Straight Games

The U.S. has won six straight medals at the Summer Games since women’s water polo was introduced in 2000. Tokyo 2020 marks its third consecutive gold.

Barcelona's Lionel Messi
Soccer

Messi in Talks With PSG, to Hold Press Conference at Camp Nou

Lionel Messi will make his first public comments since Barcelona announced he would not be returning to the club.

Aug 7, 2021; Tokyo, Japan; Allyson Felix (USA) hands to Dalilah Muhammad (USA) in the women's 4x400 relay final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games at Olympic Stadium.
Olympics

Felix Wins Her 11th Career Olympic Medal as U.S. Snags Gold

Allyson Felix, Sydney McLaughlin, Dalilah Muhammad and Athing Mu won gold in the women's 4x400m relay. Each already medaled in their individual events.

07 August 2021, Japan, Tokio: Equestrian Sport/Jumping: Olympics, Team, Equestrian Park Finals. Jessica Springsteen from the USA rides Don Juan van de Donkhoeve.
Olympics

Jessica Springsteen, U.S. Win Silver in Team Jumping Finals

Sweden and the U.S. tied for eight points after the final, sending their six riders to jump on a rearranged course. It narrowly beat the U.S. by 1.3 seconds.