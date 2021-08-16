Report: Padres, Jake Arrieta Agree to Deal

Sports Illustrated home
Report: Padres Reach Agreement With Jake Arrieta, Will Start Wednesday

The Padres have reached an agreement with free agent pitcher Jake Arrieta and he will start for the team Wednesday against the Rockies, according to the San Diego Union–Tribune's Kevin Acee

The Athletic reported that the two sides were close to an agreement on Monday morning. Arrieta, 35, was released by the Cubs last Thursday after compiling a 5–11 record with a 6.88 ERA.

The Padres are in desperate need of help on the mound after placing Yu Darvish (lower back tightness) and Chris Paddack (oblique strain) on the injured list. Arrieta, who won the NL Cy Young Award in 2015, helped propel the Cubs to a World Series title in 2016 but hasn't posted an ERA below 4.00 since 2018. 

The Padres (67-53) are in third place in the NL West and 10 games behind the Giants for first place and six games behind the Dodgers for second. It's unknown who will start for the Padres on Tuesday against the Rockies but Arrieta is expected to make his debut on Wednesday at 3:10 EST at Coors Field. 

