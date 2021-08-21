Rougned Odor Hits Home Run After Calling Time

It was a rough day at the ballpark for Rougned Odor.

The Yankees second baseman went 0-for-3, was hit by a pitch and left four runners on base. And if that wasn't enough, Odor committed an unfortunate "self-own" when he asked the umpire for timeout seconds before launching a home run, which was called off in the end.

With the Yankees leading the Twins 6–0 in the seventh inning, Odor took the hand off his bat and reached back to call time at the exact moment that Twins reliever Ralph Garza Jr. raised his knee out of the stretch. By the time umpire Ángel Hernández granted Odor's request, the ball was nearly out of Garza Jr.'s hand as Odor keyed in.

With runners at the corners, Odor launched the pitch into the right-field bullpen for what appeared to be a three-run home run to the roar of a packed crowd at Yankee Stadium. But Hernández was quick to call Odor out of his trot while Yankees manager Aaron Boone accepted a quick explanation from the umpire.

And his misfortune didn't end there. Two pitches later, Odor struck out looking on a high pitch at the edge of the strike zone. In the end, what would've become his 15th home run of the season became his 85th strikeout.

But with a 7–1 victory, the Yankees still came away with their ninth straight win to keep pace with the first-place Rays, who defeated the White Sox 8–4 on Saturday.

More MLB Coverage: