Mets' Lindor and Báez Apologize to Fans for Thumbs Down

August 31, 2021
Francisco Lindor and Javier Báez Apologize for Giving Mets Fans Thumbs Down

Author:

Mets players Javier Báez and Francisco Lindor apologized on Tuesday for their comments and for giving fans a thumbs down. Báez explained on Sunday the thumbs down was directed toward the home crowd for their boos of the team. 

"I just felt like we were alone, Báez said. "Obviously the fans want us to win and they pay our salary like everybody says, but we want to win too and the frustration got to us. I didn't mean to offend anybody, and if I offended anybody we apologize."

On Sunday, after a game where Báez homered and celebrated with a thumbs down, he explained during a postgame press conference that the meaning behind the thumbs down celebration was in retaliation to Mets fans for routinely booing him and his teammates for their struggles at Citi Field. 

"We're not machines," Báez said Sunday. "We're going to struggle seven times out of 10. It just feels bad when...I strike out and get booed, you know, it doesn't really get to me but I want to let them [fans] know that when we're successful, we're going to do the same thing to let them know how it feels."

Báez, Lindor and Kevin Pillar were among the players who gave fans the thumbs down. 

"It was wrong, and I apologize to whoever I offended," Lindor said. "It's not my intent to offend people, can't go against the fans, I've never done [that] in my career. With that being said I apologize, and it didn't look good on our part."

Báez also explained that he's done this in the past but directed toward other teams — specifically citing him giving the thumbs down to the Los Angeles dugout. He tweeted after his formal apology as well. 

Mets owner Steve Cohen also chimed in after their apology in support of the players ahead of their home game against the Marlins. 

