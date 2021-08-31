August 31, 2021
Mets' Javier Báez Scores Game-Winning Run After Thumbs Down Controversy

Mets fans had no trouble voicing their displeasure with Javier Báez on Tuesday as the crowd at Citi Field rained boos toward New York’s infielder before his first at-bat of the afternoon.

Tuesday’s rude reception comes in the wake of a new scandal in Flushing. Báez was one of multiple Mets to flash a thumbs down during Sunday's win over the Nationals, a gesture he explained later was directed at the fans for their booing.

"We're not machines," Báez said postgame on Sunday night. "We're going to struggle seven times out of 10. It just feels bad when I strike out and get booed, you know, it doesn't really get to me but I want to let them [fans] know that when we're successful, we're going to do the same thing to let them know how it feels."

Báez and Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor issued an apology to the fans on Monday following strong criticism from team owner Steve Cohen. But the apology didn't spare Báez from a hefty set of boos when play began.

Báez did earn some cheers in the eighth inning as he trotted to first base after a hit-by-pitch. Surprisingly, he scored the game-winning run to cap off a Mets five-run ninth inning to earn a victory against the Marlins.

And while he could continue to receive boos for the rest of the 2021, he may end up in friendlier confines than Citi Field next season. Perhaps a warm reception in Chicago awaits him on Opening Day in 2022.

