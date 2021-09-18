Minor League Players Protest Low Pay With Wristbands

September 18, 2021
Mets–Phillies Minor League Players Protest Low Pay With #FairBall Wristbands

Author:

Minor league players for the Phillies and Mets protested their pay on Saturday when they took the field wearing wristbands that read #FairBall. Players from the Jersey Shore BlueClaws and Brooklyn Cyclones participated in the protest during their game to bring attention to their cause. 

“Minor League baseball players have been severely underpaid and silenced for decades," players from both teams said in a statement to The Athletic. "Today, we are wearing #FairBall wristbands to show our solidarity with every fan and ally who is working to change that. We love the game of baseball, but it needs to evolve. It is time for every Minor Leaguer to be paid a living wage.”

Minor league baseball players are usually paid twice a month and are only paid five months a year, per The Athletic. The pay standard for players in High-A and Low-A is $500 a week, players in Double-A make $600 and in Triple-A its $700. Players are also responsible for housing and those payments are before taxes. 

It's been a rough year for the minors after 40 teams were cut in the winter due to the massive losses sustained from the COVID-19 pandemic. "Advocates for Minor Leaguers" is also written on the wristband. The group was formed last year to be a voice for minor league players since they don't have a union. 

“The players who donned wristbands in Brooklyn today will make less than $12,000 this year," Advocates for Minor Leaguers said in a statement to The Athletic. "The MLB teams they play for are worth well more than $2 billion. There is absolutely no excuse for this. We are proud of these players for standing up for themselves and each other. Their message should be heard loud and clear across this industry: it is time to pay Minor Leaguers a living wage.”

