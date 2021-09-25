The Cardinals's September winning streak has seen a little bit of everything over the past two-plus weeks. Saturday's victory over the Cubs featured a late-inning comeback, a wonky double play and a place in history.

St. Louis topped Chicago, 8-5, to notch its 15th consecutive victory, setting a new franchise record in the process. The Cardinals trailed, 4-2, but scored three runs in the top of the seventh inning to grab the lead for good.

The Cubs had a chance to tie the game or take the lead in the bottom of the eighth, putting runners on the corners with no outs. After a strikeout, St. Louis pulled off an unorthodox inning-ending double play that included the catcher Yadier Molina, all four infielders and center fielder Harrison Bader.

On Sept. 11, the date of the team's most recent loss, the Cardinals were 71-69 and three games behind the Reds for the second wild card spot. Now, they're 5.5 games ahead of the Phillies for that slot, with a magic number that's now dwindled down to three games with seven to play.

If St. Louis runs the table, the club will tie Cleveland's 22-game unbeaten run in 2017 for the longest winning streak in MLB history that wasn't interrupted by any ties. The Cards wrap up the regular season with four more games against the Cubs and three against Milwaukee, opponents that comprise the last seven wins of the now-historic streak.

