September 25, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
MLB
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Cedric Mullins Becomes First Oriole with 30 Home Runs, 30 Stolen Bases

Author:

Cedric Mullins is in a league of his own. The Orioles outfielder became the first player in franchise history to record 30 home runs and 30 stolen bases in a single season.

Mullins, 26, conquered the milestone during the bottom of the second inning to give Baltimore an early lead against the Rangers. The Orioles lead the Rangers 4–3 in the top of the seventh inning. 

He became the 41st player in MLB history to join the 30 home run-stolen base club and the 15th player to do in the American League. 

SI Recommends

He joins several players who accomplished the feat in the last decade that include Matt Kemp, Ryan Braun (twice), Jacoby Ellsbury, Ian Kinsler (twice), Mike Trout, José Ramírez, Mookie Betts, Ronald Acuña Jr. and Christian Yelich. 

Mullins is hitting .300/.368/.532 this season for the Orioles. 

The Orioles (49–104) sit at the bottom of the American League East.

More MLB Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Cedric Mullins
MLB

Orioles' Cedric Mullins Joins 30 Homers, Stolen Bases Club

Mullins became the first player in Orioles franchise to record 30 home runs and 30 stolen bases in a single season.

Sep 22, 2021; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays relief pitcher David Robertson (30) and Tampa Bay Rays catcher Francisco Mejia (28) celebrate as they beat the Toronto Blue Jays to clinch a playoff spot at Tropicana Field.
MLB

MLB Playoffs 2021: Magic Numbers, Clinching Updates

Will your favorite team make it to the playoffs? Here's the current standings, magic numbers, clinching updates and the postseason key dates.

wiggins
NBA

NBA Denies Andrew Wiggins Religious Exemption From Vaccine

Wiggins will not be able to play in Warriors home games until he fulfills the city's vaccination requirements.

Holly Rowe
NBA

ESPN's Holly Rowe Returns Home to Serve as Jazz Analyst

The longtime sideline reporter says the the new venture is a "full circle" moment for her.

Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook
Play
Fantasy

Week 3 Fantasy Football Rankings: Flex (RB/WR/TE)

Dalvin Cook and the Vikings could be in a shootout against the Seahawks

tyreek hill hamstring injury minor
Play
Fantasy

Week 3 Fantasy Football Rankings: Wide Receivers

Tyreek Hill looks to bounce-back after a disappointing Week 2

AEW's CM Punk greets the crowd before a promo
Play
Wrestling

Punk Wants to Keep Working With Young Stars Like Hobbs

“This is my Lazarus Pit, this is my fountain of youth and I’m going to wrestle the young guys as long as I can.”

alvin kamara
Play
Fantasy

Week 3 Fantasy Football Rankings: Running Backs

Alvin Kamara looks to get back on track against New England after being a non-factor a week ago