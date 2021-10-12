October 12, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
MLB
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Enrique Hernández, Red Sox Walk Off on Rays to Advance to ALCS

Author:

All series long, Rays pitchers could not find ways to get Enrique Hernández out. Even when they finally did, it proved to be the end of Tampa Bay's season.

Hernández hit a walk-off sacrifice fly in Tuesday's Game 4 of the ALDS, lifting the Red Sox to a 6-5 win and a spot in the ALCS. It was Hernández's sixth RBI of the series, capping a 9-for-20 performance in which he spearheaded Boston's high-powered offense.

The Red Sox took a 5-0 lead in the third on four consecutive two-out hits against Rays pitcher Shane McClanahan. Boston broke the scoreless tie on a three-run home run by third baseman Rafael Devers, who crushed the first pitch of the at-bat to straightaway center field.

SI Recommends

The Rays clawed their way back into the game with a run in the fifth and a two-run home run by rookie shortstop Wander Franco in the sixth. Tampa Bay tied the game in the eighth and had a runner on second base with no outs, but was unable to grab the lead.

Catcher Cristian Vázquez, who ended Sunday night's Game 4 with a walk-off home run, led off the ninth inning with a single and advanced to third before being lifted for pinch runner Danny Santana, who scored on Hernández's sacrifice fly.

The win puts the Red Sox back in the ALCS for the first time since 2018, when they won the franchise's ninth World Series title. Boston will face the winner of the series between the Astros and White Sox.

More MLB Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

red sox (1)
MLB

Red Sox Walk Off on Rays to Advance to ALCS

Enrique Hernández drove in the game-winning run on a sacrifice fly as Boston capped a series win over Tampa Bay and a return trip to the ALCS.

Gruden Ain't Sorry
NFL

Gruden on Emails, Resignation: 'I Never Meant to Hurt Anyone'

Gruden resigned on Monday night after emails surfaced in which he repeatedly uses misogynistic and anti-LGBTQ slurs.

jon-gruden-raiders
NFL

Raiders' Gruden Resigns After Offensive Emails

Raiders head coach Jon Gruden resigned on Monday night after the release of emails containing racist, anti-LGBTQ and misogynistic comments.

gruden_fired
NFL

Report: Gruden Used Misogynistic, Anti-LQBTQ Slurs in Emails

An NFL investigation has uncovered numerous conversations in which Jon Gruden frequently used misogynistic and anti-LGBTQ language.

liangelo-ball-hornets
NBA

Report: LiAngelo Ball Signs G League Deal, to Enter Draft

LiAngelo Ball could see the floor in G League action during the 2021-22 season.

urban-meyer-jaguars
NFL

Urban Meyer Sets Lofty Rushing Goal for Winless Jags

Does Urban Meyer know he's not in the Big Ten anymore?

maqb-week-5-stefon-diggs-austin-ekeler-davis-mills
Play
NFL

MAQB: The Bills Are Now the Class of the AFC

How Buffalo's unselfishness is on display as the team keeps winning. Plus, the Chargers' situational awareness and more notes from Week 5.

Georgia QB Stetson Bennett IV
Play
College Football

Forde-Yard Dash: Quality QB Depth Is at a Premium

Caleb Williams isn't the only backup quarterback who is making a difference in his team's season.