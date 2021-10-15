Controversial Check Swing Sends Dodgers to NLCS

October 15, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
MLB
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Updated:
Original:

Controversial Check Swing Ends Dodgers-Giants Series, Los Angeles Heads to NLCS

Author:

Somehow, someway, the Dodgers-Giants series came down to a controversial check swing that ended up being called a swing. 

San Francisco's Wilmer Flores tried to hold back on a Max Scherzer slider, but the umpire did not rule in his favor. That single moment ended the game, sending Los Angeles to the National League Championship Series against the Braves. 

"Super tough," Giants manager Gabe Kapler said. "Obviously, you don’t want a game to end that way...there's no need to be angry about that. I just think it's a disappointing way to end. There are other reasons we didn't win today's baseball game."

The Dodgers ultimately beat San Francisco, 2-1, and Dodgers pitcher Scherzer tallied his first career save. To celebrate, he was seen walking around the field shirtless again.

SI Recommends

Mookie Betts made MLB history as he tallied a postseason career-high four hits, becoming the first to do so and tally a stolen base in a postseason winner-take-all game since 1985. But he wasn't the only one to make league postseason history. 

While reporters and fans debate the check swing heard around the world, a few players trusted the umpire's instincts despite not seeing the play. 

"I was at center," Dodgers star Cody Bellinger, who hit the game-winning RBI single, said about the final play. "I didn't see anything so I'm sure I'll watch it on video. But, umpire said it was a swing so it was a swing."

More MLB Coverage: 

The Astros, Bruce Lee and the Importance of Adjustments
Freeman's HR Slams Door on Brewers; Braves Back in NLCS
Inside Kris Bryant's Journey From Chicago to San Francisco
Boston's Small-Ball Rally Shows New Side of Red Sox

YOU MAY LIKE

flores check swing
MLB

Controversial Check Swing Sends Dodgers to NLCS

San Francisco's Wilmer Flores tried to hold back on a Max Scherzer slider, but the umpire did not rule in his favor.

Oct 14, 2021; San Francisco, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Max Scherzer (31) reacts after defeating the San Francisco Giants in game five of the 2021 NLDS at Oracle Park.
MLB

Dodgers Eliminate Giants in Thrilling NLDS Game 5

Relive in real time the epic conclusion of the postseason series between Los Angeles and San Francisco.

jeff pash nfl
NFL

Report: NFL Lawyer Had Close Bond With Bruce Allen

Emails between Pash and Allen reportedly ranged from discussing the cheerleading scandal and penalties to lowering player salaries and racial and political diversity.

Jalen Hurts
NFL

Jalen Hurts Nearly Hits Security Guard With Ball After TD

The security guard almost became Hurts passing target after he scored a touchdown.

megan-rapinoe-uswnt-parade.png
Play
High School

Megan Rapinoe, Billie Jean King Support Brief for Trans Youth

The brief challenges the court to affirm a lower court ruling to dismiss Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference's policy enabling transgender students from participating in school sports.

sean taylor
NFL

WFT President Apologizes for Sean Taylor Jersey Retirement Timing

Jason Wright apologized about the timing, which came after a report that the franchise offered hush money to former female team employees.

Gotham FC and Washington Spirit players
Soccer

Report: Spirit Co-Owner Steve Baldwin to Sell Stake in Club

The move comes after Baldwin reportedly made and then rescinded an offer to fellow co-owner, Y. Michele Kang, who Spirit players trust.

Bills tight end Dawson Knox leaps into the stands to celebrate his second touchdown catch as Buffalo beat Houston 40-0. Jg 100321 Bills
Play
NFL

Let’s Say Nice Things About the Bills & Refs I The MMQB Podcast

Chiefs take another L, Bills are on fire, Justin Herbert for MVP? And much more