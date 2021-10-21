October 21, 2021
Braves' Jorge Soler Cleared to Play in Game 5 of NLCS vs. Dodgers

Braves outfielder Jorge Soler has been cleared to play by the Joint Committee to return from the COVID-19 related injured list and will be available for Game 5 of the NLCS on Thursday.

Soler will replace outfielder Cristian Pache in the active NLCS roster. The 29-year-old was traded to Atlanta from the Royals in July. 

Soler recorded 48 home runs in 2019 but his numbers dropped during the shortened 2020 season before starting the 2021 season off slow.

Since joining there Braves, Soler has found a resurgence offensively, posting a .882 OPS in 55 games with Atlanta. He also played a big role in leading the Braves to their fourth consecutive National League East title.

Atlanta will look to advance to the World Series on Thursday as they host the Dodgers. First pitch is slated for 7:08 p.m. ET.

