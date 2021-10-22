Dodgers Dominate Braves in Game 5 to Extend NLCS

Los Angeles arrived at Dodgers Stadium down 2-0 to the Braves in the National League Championship Series. Now, they're headed back to Atlanta after a commanding 11-2 victory to trail the Braves, 3-2, in the series.

"That's what we needed to do," Chris Taylor said, who tallied three homers and six RBIs. "We needed to make a statement. They put it on us yesterday so we had to respond. It's a good answer for us, and now we go to Atlanta and try to take two."

He is the first player in MLB postseason history to have a three-homer game in a potential elimination competition, which he said was "kind of surreal."

"Mechanically, I'm in a better place," Taylor said about the difference between the regular season and now. "I was kind of grinding there for the last couple months of the regular season, and finally, I worked through some things. And once you get a couple hits, your confidence boosts."

Taylor wasn't the only Dodgers player to score multiple homers on Thursday night. A.J. Pollack hit two of his own, his final coming at the bottom of the eight to lift Los Angeles to a 11-2 lead.

Per MLB's Sarah Langs, the duo's homers makes Los Angeles the third team in postseason history to have two players with a multihomer game during the same competition. They join 2020 NLWCS Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr and Wil Myers (Game 2) and 1932 World Series Yankees' Babe Ruth and Lou Gehrig (Game 3).

NLCS Game 6 is slated for Saturday, Oct. 23 at 5:08 p.m. ET.

