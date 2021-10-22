Dodgers Dominate Braves in Game 5 to Extend NLCS

October 22, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
MLB
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Updated:
Original:

Dodgers Dominate Against Braves, Force Game 6 Thanks to Chris Taylor

Author:

Los Angeles arrived at Dodgers Stadium down 2-0 to the Braves in the National League Championship Series. Now, they're headed back to Atlanta after a commanding 11-2 victory to trail the Braves, 3-2, in the series. 

"That's what we needed to do," Chris Taylor said, who tallied three homers and six RBIs. "We needed to make a statement. They put it on us yesterday so we had to respond. It's a good answer for us, and now we go to Atlanta and try to take two."

He is the first player in MLB postseason history to have a three-homer game in a potential elimination competition, which he said was "kind of surreal." 

"Mechanically, I'm in a better place," Taylor said about the difference between the regular season and now. "I was kind of grinding there for the last couple months of the regular season, and finally, I worked through some things. And once you get a couple hits, your confidence boosts." 

SI Recommends

Taylor wasn't the only Dodgers player to score multiple homers on Thursday night. A.J. Pollack hit two of his own, his final coming at the bottom of the eight to lift Los Angeles to a 11-2 lead. 

Per MLB's Sarah Langs, the duo's homers makes Los Angeles the third team in postseason history to have two players with a multihomer game during the same competition. They join 2020 NLWCS Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr and Wil Myers (Game 2) and 1932 World Series Yankees' Babe Ruth and Lou Gehrig (Game 3). 

NLCS Game 6 is slated for Saturday, Oct. 23 at 5:08 p.m. ET. 

MLB Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Oct 21, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers left fielder AJ Pollock (11) embraces first baseman Albert Pujols (55) after hitting a three run home run in the eighth inning against the Atlanta Braves during game five of the 2021 NLCS at Dodger Stadium.
MLB

Dodgers Dominate Braves in Game 5 to Extend NLCS

A.J. Pollack and Chris Taylor tallied a multihomer game as the Dodgers beat the Braves, 11-2, in Game 5.

CT dodgers
MLB

Chris Taylor Slams 3 Homers in NLCS Game 5 vs. Braves

Thursday marks his first three-homer game in his career, and he joins Kiké Hernández as the only Dodgers ever with a three-homer postseason game.

Von Miller
NFL

Broncos' Von Miller Injures Ankle vs. Browns

Miller suffered the injury in the final minute of the second quarter.

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) makes the catch and runs the ball for the game winning touchdown against New England Patriots cornerback Jalen Mills (2) in overtime at Gillette Stadium.
Play
Podcasts

Week 6: New-School Cowboys in Foxboro, Old-School Browns in a Bad Way I NFL Deep Dive

The sixth Sunday of the NFL season brought the extremes, with a number of weird and wild games sprinkled in with some absolute blowouts.

NBA All-Star Dwight Howard poses with his awards
Play
NBA

Dwight Howard, Klay Thompson Among NBA Top 75 Snubs

It's safe to say Klay Thompson will have an even bigger chip on his shoulder when he returns to the court for the Warriors.

NBA logo
NBA

NBA Unveils 75th Anniversary Team

The list includes 11 active players and all of the members of the league's 50th Anniversary team.

Oct 4, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell walks along the sidelines as Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis (right) looks on before a game between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Raiders at SoFi Stadium.
NFL

Report: Members of Congress Push NFL For Info on WFT Probe

Rep. Carolyn B. Maloney and Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi sent a letter to commissioner Roger Goodell to provide Congress with the WFT probe findings.

Deebo Samuel
Play
Fantasy

Week 7 Rankings: Wide Receivers

Deebo Samuel and the 49ers return from a bye week to put the Colts' defense to the test.