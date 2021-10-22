Chris Taylor Slams 3 Homers in NLCS Game 5 vs. Braves

Chris Taylor's jersey may have prophesied what would come for the Dodgers star during Game 5 of the National League Championship Series.

He is the first player in MLB postseason history to have a three-homer game in a potential elimination competition, and joins Kiké Hernández as the only Los Angeles players in franchise history with a three-homer postseason game, per Dodger Insider.

Taylor's first home run off a first-pitch fastball by Atlanta left-hander Max Fried gave the Dodgers a 3-2 lead in the second inning after falling behind the Braves, 2-0, in the first.

His next homer didn't come until the bottom of the fifth, but this time it wasn't after Fried. Right-hander Chris Martin replaced him, and Taylor went 0-2 against the Braves player before rocketing a 415-foot homer to lift Los Angeles to 6-2. The third homer came two innings later, this time registering at 388 feet from a different Braves pitcher.

Atlanta leads the series, 3-1, but as the Dodgers sit with a comfortable 7-2 lead in the bottom of the eighth, it looks like NLCS Game 6 may be on the horizon.

