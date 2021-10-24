The Braves are going to the World Series for the first time in 22 years after defeating the Dodgers 4–2 in Game 6 of the NLCS. With the win, Atlanta has ended its MLB record streak of 12 straight playoff appearances without a World Series berth dating back to 1999.

The Braves struck first in the opening frame with third baseman Austin Riley hitting a ground rule double that brought in second baseman Ozzie Albies.

Then, left fielder Eddie Rosario hit a three-run homer to right field to make it 4–1 in fourth inning.

The Dodgers answered in the seventh when left fielder AJ Pollock doubled to score Chris Taylor and make it a 4–2 ball game, and looked to be in position to add on.

Braves reliever Luke Jackson, who didn't record an out in his three batters faced, was replaced by Tyler Matzek with runners on second and third. The lefty proceeded to strike out three straight batters to stop the bleeding for Atlanta.

The Dodgers were never able to score another run, with Matzek and closer Will Smith covering the final six outs, and their season ended with Truist Park erupting in elation.

Rosario was named NLCS MVP after posting 14 hits and three home runs in the series. His 14 hits tied a postseason single-series record.

The Braves haven't won a World Series since 1995 but will have their chance against the Astros to end their drought. Atlanta will travel to Houston for Game 1 Tuesday at 8:09 p.m. ET.

