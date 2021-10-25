October 25, 2021
Report: Oliver Marmol Will be Named New Cardinals Manager

The Cardinals are expected to announce Oliver Marmol as the team's new manager Monday morning, according to The Athletic's Katie Woo and Ken Rosenthal

Marmol, 35, will be the youngest manager in MLB. He served as St. Louis's bench coach since 2019 and has been with the team since 2017. As a player, he was selected by the Cardinals in the sixth round of the 2007 draft and played there until 2010. 

He replaces Mike Shildt, who was dismissed on Oct. 14 for what president of baseball operations John Mozeliak said was "a philosophical difference in the direction our major league club is going."

"I felt the team was managed well," Mozeliak said at after dismissing Shildt. "This is not a reflection simply on wins and losses. It really was more at a higher level, where we saw the team going."

The Cardinals finished this season 90–72, good enough for second in the NL Central, and had their season come to an end in a 3–1 wild-card loss to the Dodgers. 

