One night after being stymied by the Braves' bullpen, the Astros' vaunted offense finally came to life.

Houston tagged Atlanta starter Max Fried for five runs in the first two innings and never looked back, winning Wednesday's Game 2 7-2 to even the World Series at one game apiece.

Alex Bregman gave Houston a 1-0 lead with a sacrifice fly in the first inning, but the Braves tied it up in the second on a solo home run by Travis d'Arnaud. Houston wasted no time answering, ripping off four runs on five hits in the bottom half of the inning—with a little help from some sloppy Braves defense.

The game entered a bit of a stand-still from there. Atlanta chipped in a run in the fifth on an RBI single from Freddie Freeman, and Fried settled in to retire 10 straight hitters to make it through five innings.

But Houston again got to Fried for another run in the sixth, then got the cherry on top with a solo homer from Jose Altuve in the seventh. It was the second baseman's 22nd career postseason home run, tying him for second-most all-time with Bernie Williams.

With the series tied, 1-1, the two teams will head to Atlanta for Game 3 on Friday. Braves right-hander Ian Anderson is slated to face Houston's Luis García.

