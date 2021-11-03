Twitter Parties Like 1995 During Braves' World Series Win

The famed Atlanta sports curse finally came to an end on Tuesday night.

After over two decades, the Braves brought home the World Series title after a 7-0 Game 6 thanks to a lights out performance from pitcher Max Fried and crucial hits from Jorge Soler.

The outfielder walloped a two-out, two-strike home run with two runners on during the third inning, sending the ball over the train track and out of the park to give Atlanta a 3-0 lead.

Fried, meanwhile, breezed through six shutout innings. The left-hander allowed just four hits (all singles) with zero walks and six strikeouts on 74 pitches.

Entering into the postseason, the Braves had the fewest wins of any playoff teams. Now, they are the 15th different MLB franchise to win a World Series in the last 21 years.

"I've said it before and I'll keep saying it—I'm an Atlanta lifer," said Dansby Swanson, who was just one year old when the Braves last won the World Series in 1995. "I live and die the city of Atlanta. And there's not place that deserves it more than the city of Atlanta.

"...You can't even put into words how much this means not for me but for this entire organization, the entire city. You see the fan base; they're here."

Despite being in Houston, Atlanta fans showed up, leading the chants that echoed across social media on Tuesday night as history was made.

