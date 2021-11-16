Skip to main content
November 16, 2021
MLB
Report: Blue Jays Sign José Berrios to Seven-Year, $131 Million Extension

Author:

The Blue Jays signed starting pitcher José Berrios to a seven-year, $131 million contract extension on Tuesday, according to Sportsnet's Ben Nicholson-Smith.

Berrios, 27, spent the first five years of his career in Minnesota before being traded to the Blue Jays in July. He posted a 3.58 ERA in 12 starts with Toronto, tallying 78 strikeouts in 70 1/3 innings. 

Berrios sports a career 4.04 ERA with 60 wins under his belt. 

Tuesday marks Toronto's second major offseason investment in as many years. The Blue Jays signed outfielder George Springer to a $150 million contract in January, though Springer played in just 78 games last season. 

The Blue Jays finished fourth in the American League East in 2021 at 91–71. They enter 2022 seeking their first World Series appearance since 1993.

