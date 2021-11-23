Skip to main content
November 23, 2021
Giants Sign SP Anthony DeSclafani to Three-Year, $36 Million Deal

Author:

The Giants announced Monday they signed starting pitcher Anthony DeSclafani to a three-year contract.

DeSclafani's deal will be worth $36 million, per ESPN's Jeff Passan

DeSclafani, 31, posted a career-best 3.17 ERA in 2021, striking out 152 batters in 167 2/3 innings. The seven-year veteran logged 13 wins as the Giants posted an MLB-best 107–55 record. 

The Giants won the NL West in 2021 before losing to the Dodgers in the NLDS. They snapped a four-year playoff drought last season after winning the World Series in 2010, 2012 and 2014.

