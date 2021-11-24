Icon Sports agent Rob Martin, who represents pitcher Steven Matz, released a statement Wednesday morning saying it is "unfortunate that [Mets owner Steve Cohen] chose to take his frustrations to Twitter," in the aftermath of Matz reportedly signing with the Cardinals.

Matz, who spent the first seasons of his career with New York and last season with Toronto, reportedly agreed to a four-year deal with the Cardinals on Tuesday night.

Cohen took to Twitter Wednesday morning, writing, "I’m not happy this morning . I’ve never seen such unprofessional behavior exhibited by a player’s agent.I guess words and promises don’t matter."

According to the New York Post's Joel Sherman, new Mets general manager Billy Eppler believed the team the would get a chance to match any deal before Matz signed elsewhere. Per the Post, he was never given that opportunity.

Martin added in his statement that Matz "grew up a Mets fan, loved his time there, and continues to invest in the New York community through his efforts supporting NY's first responders. As a result of all that, there was a strong pull to return to the Mets.

"But ultimately he made the decision he felt was best for him and his family."

Matz, 30, bounced back from a brutal 2020 campaign to post the best season of his career with Toronto. He went 14–7 with a 3.82 ERA over 29 starts, helping lead the Blue Jays to 91 wins.

New York went 77–85 last year.

