Shohei Ohtani continues his historic season with another award after being unanimously voted the American League MVP.

The Angels two-way star found himself on both the All-MLB first and second team, landing on the former as a designated hitter and latter as a starting pitcher.

He exceeded expectations this season, appearing in 158 games on offense. He batted .257/.372/.592 with 46 home runs, 100 RBIs, 26 stolen bases and 103 run scored. He also went 9–2 on the mound with a 3.18 ERA across 23 starts, notching 156 strikeouts over 130.1 innings.

Per MLB Stats, Ohtani is the only player to tally 30-plus homers and 30-plus strikeouts while pitching in a single season.

Franchise-wise, the Dodgers led the crowd with five selections this year, including Max Scherzer and Trea Turner. Meanwhile, the World Series champion Braves and the Blue Jays had four picks apiece.

Here is the full breakdown of the first and second All-MLB team.

FIRST TEAM:

C: Salvador Perez, Royals

1B: Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Blue Jays

2B: Marcus Semien, Blue Jays

SS: Fernando Tatis Jr., Padres

3B: Austin Riley, Braves

OF: Juan Soto, Nationals

OF: Bryce Harper, Phillies

OF: Aaron Judge, Yankees

DH: Shohei Ohtani, Angels

SP: Max Scherzer, Dodgers

SP: Corbin Burnes, Brewers

SP: Walker Buehler, Dodgers

SP: Robbie Ray, Blue Jays

SP: Gerrit Cole, Yankees

RP: Josh Hader, Brewers

RP: Liam Hendriks, White Sox

SECOND TEAM:

C: Buster Posey, Giants

1B: Freddie Freeman, Braves

2B: Ozzie Albies, Braves

SS: Trea Turner, Dodgers

3B: Rafael Devers, Red Sox

OF: Nick Castellanos, Reds

OF: Kyle Tucker, Astros

OF: Teoscar Hernández, Blue Jays

DH: Yordan Alvarez, Astros

SP: Shohei Ohtani, Angels

SP: Julio Urías, Dodgers

SP: Kevin Gausman, Giants

SP: Max Fried, Braves

SP: Zack Wheeler, Phillies

RP: Raisel Iglesias, Angels

RP: Kenley Jansen, Dodgers

