Two-Way Star Shohei Ohtani, Dodgers Headline 2021 All-MLB Team
Shohei Ohtani continues his historic season with another award after being unanimously voted the American League MVP.
The Angels two-way star found himself on both the All-MLB first and second team, landing on the former as a designated hitter and latter as a starting pitcher.
He exceeded expectations this season, appearing in 158 games on offense. He batted .257/.372/.592 with 46 home runs, 100 RBIs, 26 stolen bases and 103 run scored. He also went 9–2 on the mound with a 3.18 ERA across 23 starts, notching 156 strikeouts over 130.1 innings.
Per MLB Stats, Ohtani is the only player to tally 30-plus homers and 30-plus strikeouts while pitching in a single season.
Franchise-wise, the Dodgers led the crowd with five selections this year, including Max Scherzer and Trea Turner. Meanwhile, the World Series champion Braves and the Blue Jays had four picks apiece.
SI Recommends
Here is the full breakdown of the first and second All-MLB team.
FIRST TEAM:
C: Salvador Perez, Royals
1B: Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Blue Jays
2B: Marcus Semien, Blue Jays
SS: Fernando Tatis Jr., Padres
3B: Austin Riley, Braves
OF: Juan Soto, Nationals
OF: Bryce Harper, Phillies
OF: Aaron Judge, Yankees
DH: Shohei Ohtani, Angels
SP: Max Scherzer, Dodgers
SP: Corbin Burnes, Brewers
SP: Walker Buehler, Dodgers
SP: Robbie Ray, Blue Jays
SP: Gerrit Cole, Yankees
RP: Josh Hader, Brewers
RP: Liam Hendriks, White Sox
SECOND TEAM:
C: Buster Posey, Giants
1B: Freddie Freeman, Braves
2B: Ozzie Albies, Braves
SS: Trea Turner, Dodgers
3B: Rafael Devers, Red Sox
OF: Nick Castellanos, Reds
OF: Kyle Tucker, Astros
OF: Teoscar Hernández, Blue Jays
DH: Yordan Alvarez, Astros
SP: Shohei Ohtani, Angels
SP: Julio Urías, Dodgers
SP: Kevin Gausman, Giants
SP: Max Fried, Braves
SP: Zack Wheeler, Phillies
RP: Raisel Iglesias, Angels
RP: Kenley Jansen, Dodgers
More MLB Coverage: