Report: Rangers Land SP Jon Gray on a Four-Year Deal

On the same day the team reportedly agreed to a seven-year deal for All-Star second baseman Marcus Semien, the Rangers have now added to its rotation.

Texas has reached an agreement on a four-year, $56 million deal with righthander Jon Gray, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan. The move brings the team's overall investment in free agent acquisitions to $231 million for the day between Gray and Semien.

Gray, 30, has spent his entire career with the Rockies, posting a 53–49 record with a 4.59 ERA. He went 8–12 with a 4.59 ERA over 149 innings in 2021, though his expected ERA (3.98) and FIP (4.22) indicate he was at least partially victimized by playing at Coors Field half the time.

Gray grew up in Oklahoma and spent his college career at the University of Oklahoma, so the pending move sends him back to his native Southwest. The Rangers have posted five consecutive losing seasons and haven't made the playoffs since 2016, never winning more than 76 games during that span. The 2021 campaign marked the club's first 100-loss season since 1973, and the team has not won a postseason series since advancing to the World Series in 2011, where they lost in seven games to the Cardinals.

