Skip to main content
December 1, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
MLB
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TVSI AWARDS
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:
Player(s)
Max Scherzer

Report: Max Scherzer Contract Incentives Revealed, Include No-Trade Clause

Author:

The Mets blockbuster signing of Max Scherzer rocked the MLB landscape and his deal was worthy of the future hall of fame pitcher. The three-time Cy Young Award winner was reportedly signed to a three-year deal worth $130 million. On Wednesday, the Mets made the signing official and reports also came out that detailed his deal's financial incentives.

Scherzer's incentives include $200,000 if he were named MVP, $200,000 for winning the Cy Young Award, $150,000 if he were to be named World Series MVP, $100,000 for winning the LCS MVP and finally $100,000 if he were named to the All-Star team, according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal. The deal also includes four premium tickets to each home game and he can purchase four tickets to each postseason home game. 

His deal also has a full no-trade clause, per MLB Network's Jon Heyman

SI Recommends

Last season alone, Scherzer was named an All-Star and first-team All MLB after posting a 15–4 record with a 2.46 ERA in 30 starts for the Dodgers and Nationals. He also finished third in Cy Young Award voting. It's fair to say the 37-year-old is likely to cash in this season in New York. 

More MLB Coverage: 

For more Mets news, head over to Inside The Mets

YOU MAY LIKE

Syracuse's Buddy Boeheim puts his hands on his head
Play
College Basketball

Mailbag: Which Power Conference Has Disappointed the Most?

Plus, your questions on Duke, Wisconsin's potential, the Atlantic 10's pecking order and the MAAC.

John Harbaugh with the Ravens.
College Football

Jim Harbaugh's Brother 'Emotional' After Ohio State Win

His brother had never beat Ohio State before this past weekend.

brian-kelly-lsu
Play
College Football

Brian Kelly Shares His Reasons for Leaving Notre Dame

Kelly will be the highest-paid coach at a public university with his 10-year, $95 million contract.

Brian Kelly , named LSU Head Football Coach arrives at the Baton Rouge Airport.. Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021.
College Football

Video: Brian Kelly Explains Why He Took LSU Job

Kelly left behind over a decade at Notre Dame for "an incredible challenge" at LSU.

austin-baseball
Photos

For Hidden Gems Package, David E. Klutho Didn’t Know What to Expect

The photographer helped tell the stories of unheralded American sports venues.

john-iacono-muhammad-ali
Boxing

The Photographer in the Green Shirt

John Iacono became known for his sartorial choice.

richard-jefferson-lebron-james
College Football

Ohio State Vs. Michigan: Looking Back on ‘The Spot,’ Five Years On

In the rivalry’s 100th meeting, they played their first overtime game.

Tre Johnson
Play
College Basketball

The Tre Johnson Blog: Hoopfest, Duke-Gonzaga, Rod Wave and More

Johnson said he plans to attend a Baylor game later this month in Waco.