The Mets blockbuster signing of Max Scherzer rocked the MLB landscape and his deal was worthy of the future hall of fame pitcher. The three-time Cy Young Award winner was reportedly signed to a three-year deal worth $130 million. On Wednesday, the Mets made the signing official and reports also came out that detailed his deal's financial incentives.

Scherzer's incentives include $200,000 if he were named MVP, $200,000 for winning the Cy Young Award, $150,000 if he were to be named World Series MVP, $100,000 for winning the LCS MVP and finally $100,000 if he were named to the All-Star team, according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal. The deal also includes four premium tickets to each home game and he can purchase four tickets to each postseason home game.

His deal also has a full no-trade clause, per MLB Network's Jon Heyman.

Last season alone, Scherzer was named an All-Star and first-team All MLB after posting a 15–4 record with a 2.46 ERA in 30 starts for the Dodgers and Nationals. He also finished third in Cy Young Award voting. It's fair to say the 37-year-old is likely to cash in this season in New York.

