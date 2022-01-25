Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
MLB
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

Report: MLB, MLBPA Agree to Raise Minimum Salaries, Still Apart on Specifics

With less than a month before spring training camps are currently set to open, MLB and the MLBA met on Tuesday for the second straight day, but are still far from reaching a new collective bargaining agreement, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan and Jesse Rogers. 

MLB indicated for the first time Tuesday that it is open to a pre-arbitration bonus pool, something first proposed by the union, according to ESPN. However, there is a large gap between the amount the two sides want in the bonus pool. The players are asking for $105 million in the pool, while the league offered $10 million in its Tuesday proposal The money would go to the top 30 pre-arbitration players based on Wins Above Replacement (WAR) and those who win awards, such as the MVP and Cy Young.

According to The Athletic's Evan Drellich, MLB offered to increase the starting minimum salary for first-year players from its initial proposal of $600,000 to $615,000. The players, per ESPN, are looking for a minimum of $715,000.

On Monday, the MLBPA reportedly withdrew its proposal that asked for some players to enter free agency before they reach six years of service time. In a previous proposal, the union had requested that the sport revise its free agency structure so that older players—initially those who are at least 30 1/2 years old and then eventually 29 1/2—could reach the open market after five years of service time.

SI Recommends

As noted by ESPN, issues such as revenue sharing and the competitive balance tax remain as central components that need to be agreed upon.

The league and the MLBPA could not reach a new collective bargaining agreement before Dec. 2, leading to the sport's first work stoppage in 26 years.

The 2022 schedule has not been impacted by the lockout as of Tuesday, but MLB could ultimately cancel a portion or all of spring training if the lockout extends for another few weeks. Pitchers and catchers are scheduled to report to their teams’ spring training facilities in mid-February.

More Lockout Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Tom Brady walking off the field.
NFL

Brady Expresses Gratitude for Buccaneers Players, Fans

Tom Brady penned a heartfelt note after the Buccaneers were eliminated in the NFC divisional round.

New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton calls out from the sideline in the first half of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers in New Orleans, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022.
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Impact: Sean Payton Leaving Saints

With Sean Payton reportedly retiring, the Saints' offense will look different next season. That changes the team's fantasy outlook.

Cameroon-Stadium-Stampede
Soccer

Cameroon's Cup of Nations Takes a Tragic Turn

A stampede outside a Cameroon knockout-stage match killed eight, leaving a permanent blight on the competition and plenty searching for answers.

McDAAG Banner Asset
Play
College Basketball

McDonald’s All American Rosters Revealed

All 24 of the players named to this year’s roster were represented in the SI99.

Davante Adams walking off the field with the Packers.
NFL

Packers 'Hopeful' to Bring Back Davante Adams in 2022

Green Bay is dealing with uncertainty about both its star quarterback and wide receiver.

eli-apple-bengals
Extra Mustard

Apple Says He Hates Two Fan Bases of Two of His Former Teams

Some fans on Twitter decided to bring the receipts on Apple.

Sean Payton coaching for the Saints.
NFL

Report: Payton Stepping Away From Saints After 15 Seasons

The coach‘s tenure in New Orleans has come to an end.

chicago-bears-field
NFL

Report: Bears Finalizing Deal to Hire Ryan Poles as GM

He will look to turn the Bears around in 2022.