Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
MLB
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBAOlympicsNCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

Report: White Sox to Mandate COVID-19 Booster for Minor Leaguers

The White Sox are requiring all minor league players to receive COVID-19 booster vaccines before they report for spring training, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan.

Major League Baseball is not requiring coronavirus vaccinations for minor leaguers in 2022.

Chicago mandated COVID-19 vaccines for all minor leaguers last spring and had 100% compliance, according to Passan. So while this is not the first time the team has mandated the vaccine, the organization is the first in MLB to mandate the booster shot.

The team released a statement to Passan on their decision on Friday night.

SI Recommends

“The Chicago White Sox are requiring all of our employees to be up to date on their COVID-19 vaccination status, and this requirement extends to our minor league players as well,” the statement said. “We believe this is the right thing to do to protect the health and well being of all of our players and staff across the organization.”

Chicago is not only requiring minor leaguers to show proof of the booster, but the organization will also refuse to release any player who declines to comply, per Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

Spring training was slated to start across Major League Baseball next week, but the owners and the MLB Players Association remain in a lockout as the sides negotiate a new collective bargaining agreement.

More MLB Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Patrick Kane participated in a USA Hockey sponsored youth clinic on Monday. (Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)
NHL

Report: U.S. Center for SafeSport Reports USA Hockey to Congress

Senator Chuck Grassley sent a letter to USA Hockey concerning the national governing body’s cooperation with an investigation.

Eric Dickerson
Play
Extra Mustard

Eric Dickerson May Not Attend Super Bowl Due to Ticket Spat

The Rams legend may skip Super Bowl LVI because he wasn’t pleased with the tickets the team offered.

Feb 8, 2022; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans new head coach Lovie Smith (left) and general manager Nick Caserio (right) speak during the introductory press conference at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports
Podcasts

How a Bizarre Coaching Cycle Ended: The MMQB NFL Podcast

The coaching shuffle concludes. Plus Super Bowl prop bets!

Mike McDaniel (1)
NFL

Mike McDaniel Discusses Being Biracial in Interview

The new Dolphins coach said he is ‘extremely proud’ of his identity.

Urban Meyer Jaguars
Extra Mustard

Urban Meyer’s Steakhouse in Ohio Removing His Name After Sale

Urban Chophouse in Ohio will rebrand to Chophouse 614 after new owners take over.

James Harden Nets
Play
NBA

Report: Harden Officially Asked for 76ers Trade Before Deadline

The nine time All-Star reportedly first told the Nets he wanted a trade to Philadelphia right before the trade deadline.

Singapore Formula One Grand Prix, at the Marina Bay City Circuit in Singapore, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019.
Racing

Formula One Releases Complete 2022 Race Start Times

Formula One will be in the United States twice this season for the first time since 1984.

Jeremy Giambi
MLB

Coroner Says Former MLB Player Jeremy Giambi Died By Suicide

The 47-year-old was at his parents’ home when he died Wednesday.