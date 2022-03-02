Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
MLB
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
Verducci: After Officially Canceling the First Two Series of the Season Here's MLB Lockout 101
Verducci: After Officially Canceling the First Two Series of the Season Here's MLB Lockout 101

Ross Stripling Critical of Owners Negotiation Tactics: ‘They Think We’re Dumb Baseball Players’

Several high-profile MLB players took to social media on Tuesday following commissioner Rob Manfred’s decision to cancel regular season games, and they did not mince words on how they felt about it. On Wednesday, Blue Jays pitcher Ross Stripling elaborated on his frustrations about how negotiations for a new collective bargaining agreement have gone, accusing the owners of not bargaining in good faith.

“It was an easy no, man," Stripling said of the union’s decision to reject the league’s most recent proposal, per Shi Davidi and Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet. “Because, we felt like we were giving them a fair offer and they just didn’t budge on it this whole time. Since Dallas in December [when the lockout was implemented], they’ve just hardly budged at all.”

Stripling, who serves as the union-player representative for the Blue Jays, criticized the owners for utilizing what he felt were duplicitous negotiation tactics, particularly as Monday night’s bargaining session continued into the early hours of Tuesday morning.

“It got to be like 12:30 and the fine print of their CBT proposal was stuff we had never seen before,” Stripling said. “They were trying to sneak things through us, it was like they think we’re dumb baseball players and we get sleepy after midnight or something ... They did exactly what we thought they would do. They pushed us to a deadline that they imposed, and then they tried to sneak some s--- past us at that deadline and we were ready for it. We’ve been ready for five years. And then they tried to flip it on us [Tuesday] in PR, saying that we've changed our tone and tried to make it look like it was our fault. That never happened.”

SI Recommends

Stripling arrived in Toronto in 2020 after a trade from the Dodgers. He pitched in 24 games last season (19 starts), going 5–7 with a 4.80 ERA in 101 1/3 innings.

The 32-year-old right-hander said he's unsure of the next steps, but expressed hope that the two sides could meet again soon and continue working toward an agreement. Currently, the first week of regular-season games has been canceled, and it’s unclear at what point Manfred would decide to cancel any additional games.

“In a perfect world, they lick their wounds go back to New York, both sides, and then start back up in two or three days,” Stripling said. “I don’t see this being like it was after Dallas, where it’s six weeks before they talk to each other again. I know we’re eager to get back to the table and I’d like to think that they are too. But both sides need to reconvene and figure out the next steps.”

More MLB Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers looks on from the field during pregame prior to the NFC Divisional playoff game against the 49ers.
Play
Extra Mustard

Former GM Mike Tannenbaum Blasts Rodgers for Being ‘Selfish’

The reigning MVP has yet to inform the Packers whether or not he will return to Green Bay in 2022.

By Zach Koons
Katie Meyer playing for Stanford.
Soccer

Stanford Women's GK Katie Meyer, 22, Dies

Meyer played a crucial role in the team’s 2019 championship run.

By Joseph Salvador
Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, applauds beside FIFA President Gianni Infantino at the end of the 2018 World Cup final.
Soccer

EA Sports Removes Russian Teams From FIFA22

The video game franchise also voices support for Ukraine.

By Joseph Salvador
Cam Newton with the Panthers.
NFL

Panthers GM Says Cam Newton Decision is Imminent

Newton returned to the team last year at midseason, starting five games.

By Dan Lyons
Oleksandr Usyk (white trunks) during his match against Chazz Witherspoon (not pictured) during a heavyweight boxing match at Wintrust Arena.
Play
Boxing

Former Boxer Oleksandr Usyk Returns to Ukraine to Join Defense Battalion

The former world champion spoke to CNN about his decision.

By Wilton Jackson
Gonzaga
College Basketball

Eight Teams With the Best Odds to Win the Men’s NCAA Tournament

Less than two weeks from selection Sunday, these are the eight squads most likely to win it all in New Orleans.

By Daniel Chavkin
Cain Velasquez in a heavyweight bout with Francis Ngannou during UFC Fight Night at Talking Stick Resort Arena
MMA

Report: Man Shot At by MMA Star Allegedly Molested His Relative

Velasquez’s relative, who is a minor, reported last week that they were molested by a man at a home daycare.

By Madeline Coleman
mike trout
MLB

Mike Trout Comments on Rob Manfred Canceling Games

Trout: “We need to get this CBA right.”

By Nick Selbe