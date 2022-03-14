With the inclusion of the universal designated hitter as part of Major League Baseball’s new collective bargaining agreement, there is now a market for several designated hitters to cross over into the National League during the free agent frenzy this month.

Nelson Cruz, who has been the DH for the Twins over the last several seasons before spending part of 2021 with the Rays, has agreed to a one-year deal with the Nationals, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. The $15 million contract agreement is pending a physical and includes a mutual option for 2023.

Cruz, who is entering his 18th major league season, will turn 42 in July. With the Twins and the Rays last year, Cruz batted .265 with 32 home runs and 86 RBI in 140 games. He is coming off his seventh All-Star appearance, proving that he still has plenty to offer to the game of baseball even as one of the oldest players in the league.

Cruz adds immediate pop to the middle of the lineup, joining Juan Soto in the heart of the order to provide a much-needed boost to the offense in Washington.

More MLB Coverage: