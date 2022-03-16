The Giants are adding to their outfield by signing Joc Pederson, MLB Network’s Jon Morosi reports.

According to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal, the deal is for one-year and $6 million.

Pederson spent the first seven years of his career with San Francisco’s rival Dodgers, highlighted by three 20-home run seasons and a 36-home run season in 2019. After the 2020 season, Pederson signed a one-year contract with the Cubs, but was traded to the Braves at the trade deadline.

In 2021, Pederson hit .238 with 18 home runs. He featured on back-to-back World Series-winning teams in 2020 and 2021.

The 29-year-old will join a packed Giants outfield which already includes Lamonte Wade, Darin Ruf, Mike Yastrzemski, Austin Slater and Steven Duggar. Last year, San Francisco was one of the most platoon-heavy teams in the league, so Pederson should get the opportunity to start against right-handed pitchers and sit against lefties.

The Giants already signed Carlos Rodón and Alex Cobb to their rotation, but Pederson is the team’s first offensive addition this offseason. They must also deal with the loss of legend Buster Posey, who retired in November.

