Former Astros shortstop Carlos Correa inked a massive new deal with the Twins on Friday night, bringing his seven-year stint in Houston to an end.

Signing with Minnesota brought an end to Correa’s free agency search that involved numerous top teams around MLB. Among those shocked to see him make way for the Twins, who finished last in the American League Central last season, was his fellow middle infielder, Astros second baseman José Altuve.

“I was surprised. I wasn’t expecting that,” Altuve said Sunday, per MLB.com. “Obviously we’re going to miss him. He’s a great player and a great guy inside the clubhouse. He was one of our leaders.”

Correa reportedly agreed to a three-year, $105.3 million deal with the Twins on Friday, making him the highest-paid infielder on average annual salary in MLB history. After he hit .279 with 26 home runs and 92 RBI in 2021 and finished fifth in American League MVP voting, the 27-year-old was the most sought after free agent this offseason, as reflected by his hefty new contract.

Correa and Altuve, a seven-time All-Star and the 2017 AL MVP, were staples of Houston’s infield and lineup dating back to 2015, when the former made his MLB debut. The two players helped power the the Astros to their lone World Series title in 2017 and return trips to the championship series in 2019 and 2021.

“Now that he’s on another team, I’m happy for him,” Altuve said of his former teammate Sunday. “He got a great deal. Happy for him. I know he’s going to play good. He’s going to make the Twins better.”

Although the duo will no longer play for the same franchise or be in the same city, Altuve and Correa vowed to keep in touch moving forward.

“We had dinner so many times,” Altuve said. “We spent a lot of time in rooms together talking about different things. That’s what I’m going to miss the most.”

