Jorge Soler is reportedly leaving Atlanta.

The reigning World Series MVP is headed to the Marlins after agreeing to a three-year deal, according to MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand. It is reportedly worth $36 million and has opt-outs after 2022 and ’23, per Feinsand.

It has been an up-and-down last few seasons for Soler. He went from playing all 162 games with the Royals in 2019, leading the American League with 48 home runs, to a pandemic-shortened 2020 campaign. Come 2021, Kansas City dealt the right fielder to the Braves ahead of the trade deadline.

At the time, he was hitting .192, but he turned his season around once in Atlanta and helped power the franchise to its first World Series title in 26 years. Soler was dubbed World Series MVP after hitting .300 with three home runs and six RBI over six games.

He is the second Cuban-born player to win the World Series MVP Award, joining Livan Hernández of the Marlins in 1997, and became the third player to win the award after being acquired by his team midseason.

Soler joins longtime former Brave Freddie Freeman as major pieces of last year’s title-winning team that have already left this offseason.

