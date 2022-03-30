What will the Yankees get from Gleyber Torres? Do the Angels have enough pitching? Let’s take a look at the crucial query for each club in the Junior Circuit.

A month ago, the big question facing the baseball world was of the existential variety: Would we have a season in 2022?

Thankfully, a disastrous outcome was avoided, and this year will bring about a full-scale, 162-game season to play out over the next six months. As Opening Day looms, the questions about the sport’s future remain. But, on a smaller scale, each team wraps up spring training facing its own crucial query that must be sufficiently answered in order to find success in the new year.

To that end, we’ve zeroed in on the biggest question for each team in 2022. I will focus on the American League in this piece, and Will Laws will tackle the National League on Thursday.

All prospect rankings are according to FanGraphs unless otherwise noted.

AL EAST

Baltimore Orioles

When will Grayson Rodriguez be ready?

The Orioles have plenty of exciting players marinating in their minor league system, most notably catcher Adley Rutschman, the top-ranked prospect in all of baseball. The development of Rodriguez, who ranks first among pitching prospects and third overall, is most crucial for the Baltimore this season and in the future because of how starved the team has been for quality pitching. The 22-year-old righthander dominated the minors last year, going 9–1 with a 2.36 ERA over a combined 23 starts in High A and Double A. He will begin the year in Triple A and, barring injury or significant regression, he should reach the majors sometime in the second half, if not sooner.

The Orioles have lost 108 games or more in each of the last three 162-game seasons, and with or without Rodriguez, they once again are doomed for a similarly rough campaign. Either way, Rodriguez should make his big league debut at some point in late 2022, and how well he fares will give us a better idea of how much longer Baltimore will be a bottom feeder.

Boston Red Sox

Will a patchwork rotation be enough to make the playoffs again?

With Eduardo Rodríguez, Garrett Richards and Martín Pérez out of the picture, the Red Sox again will be relying upon rotation made up of second-chancers (Michael Wacha, Nick Pivetta), a relative newcomer (Tanner Houck) and a 42-year-old hanger-on (Rich Hill) behind ace Nathan Eovaldi to start the season. Chris Sale—out with a stress fracture in his rib cage—is expected to return in late May, but even with the seven-time All-Star, it could be tough for this group to navigate a division with some of the best offenses in baseball.

New York Yankees

Can Gleyber Torres get back on track?

By 22, Torres was a two-time All-Star with 62 home runs in 267 games. Since the start of the 2020 season, Torres has mustered just 12 home runs with a lower slugging percentage (.366) than guys like J.P. Crawford, Jonathan Villar and Tommy Edman. The Yankees think Torres will benefit from a move back to second base after looking lost as a shortstop. Speaking of shortstop, New York chose not to sign one of the handful of free-agent All-Stars at that position and instead elected to upgrade defensively via the trade for Isiah Kiner-Falefa. That decision to add a lighter-hitting, more-affordable Gold Glover instead of a Silver Slugger will look much wiser if Torres gets his groove back at the dish.

Tampa Bay Rays

Is Shane McClanahan about to take a leap?

The Rays seem to grow impact arms off trees, but McClanahan’s rookie season was a particular bright spot for an organization that makes its bones by developing pitchers. Depth is king for Tampa Bay, so a sophomore slump wouldn’t be unbearable for the team’s pitching staff. But the lefthander has a high ceiling and the potential to emerge as the ace of a crowded rotation. That would make the reigning division champs that much more dangerous.

Toronto Blue Jays

Can Matt Chapman rediscover his power?

Thanks to his other-worldly defense, the floor for Chapman’s production is an above-average starter, and the Blue Jays don’t need much more than that to be one of the most dangerous lineups in the league. But if Chapman could get back to his form from 2018 and ’19, then Toronto could deliver the cinematic follow-up to last season’s 91-win prelude.

AL CENTRAL

Chicago White Sox

Can they hang with the AL’s best teams?

The White Sox beat up on the little guys last year, posting a 66–40 record against teams under .500, but had just 27 victories against teams with winning records. The Central appears to be pretty weak top to bottom, so opportunities to reverse this trend will be few and far between.

Cleveland Guardians

What will Cleveland do with José Ramírez?

The three-time All-Star is one of the most dynamic players in the league and is under club control through the 2023 season. The two sides have reportedly discussed a contract extension, though talks appear to be in the early stages. If no deal can be reached and the Guardians get off to a slow start, trade rumors undoubtedly will swirl.

Detroit Tigers

Are the youngsters ready for primetime?

The Tigers had an eventful, productive offseason, bringing in established players like Javier Báez, Eduardo Rodríguez, Tucker Barnhart, Michael Pineda and Andrew Chafin. But the way this team can raise its ceiling is to have its young studs deliver early. Riley Greene and Spencer Torkelson are burgeoning stars, and the rotation has plenty of young talent in Casey Mize, Tarik Skubal and Matt Manning. Those names represent the core that will usher in the next competitive window in Detroit, one that could open as soon as this year.

Kansas City Royals

Can Adalberto Mondesi stay on the field?

When healthy, Mondesi is a dynamic playmaker, but he appeared in just 35 games last season and didn’t hit well. Still only 26, his best days should be ahead of him, and an infield pairing of Mondesi and Bobby Witt Jr. is something to dream on for Royals fans looking toward brighter days.

Minnesota Twins

Can the rotation keep pace with the offense?

The Twins made a spate of moves to completely revamp their lineup, which could be among the AL’s best with Carlos Correa and a healthy Byron Buxton. The rotation, though, has more uncertainty. Acquiring Sonny Gray was critical, but relying on bounce-back seasons from Dylan Bundy and Chris Archer? That’s a much dicier proposition.

AL WEST

Los Angeles Angels

Does this team have enough pitching?

New year, the same big question for the Angels. Full seasons from Mike Trout, Shohei Ohtani and Anthony Rendon would go a long way toward ending a seven-year playoff drought, and the front office did quite well to revamp the team’s bullpen with proven arms. But Noah Syndergaard and Michael Lorenzen are the only additions to a rotation that ranked 22nd in ERA (4.78) in 2021.

Houston Astros

Can Justin Verlander be Justin Verlander again?

The two-time Cy Young Award winner once again will be counted on to lead Houston’s rotation. The prospect of a 39-year-old regaining his old form after Tommy John surgery is not a typical recipe for success, but Verlander is not a typical pitcher. If he can come close to resembling his old self, the Astros will be in great shape to win their fifth division title in six years.

Oakland A’s

Who’s next on the trading block?

Matt Olson, Matt Chapman and Chris Bassitt have all been shipped away, while Starling Marte, Mark Canha, Josh Harrison and Andrew Chafin all signed elsewhere in free agency. The fire sale is on in Oakland, with starters Sean Manaea and Frankie Montas the most likely to be dealt next.

Seattle Mariners

Can Jarred Kelenic and Julio Rodríguez get acclimated quickly?

The Mariners surprised many of us last year when they won 90 games and nearly made the postseason. They won’t come out of nowhere this season, mainly because they have a loaded core of young players who are ready to shine on the big-league stage, but how well this team does will depend on outfielders Kelenic and Rodríguez.

Kelenic was overwhelmed in his first crack against big-league pitching, posting a .181/.265/.350 slash line in 377 plate appearances. Rodríguez, meanwhile, hit .347/.441/.560 across High A and Double A in 2021, and if he doesn’t make the Opening Day roster, it won’t be long before he gets a shot at the majors. If these two can become impact players in ’22, Seattle has a real shot at ending its 21-year playoff drought.

Texas Rangers

Can the starting rotation keep its head above water?

The Rangers made big swings to add to their lineup this winter, adding Corey Seager and Marcus Semien to form perhaps the league’s most powerful (and most expensive) middle infield duo. The rotation, though, is … not great! Jon Gray was a savvy signing, but the rest of the bunch has major question marks.

