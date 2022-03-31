Skip to main content
Yankees GM Blames World Series Drought on 2017 Astros’ ‘Illegal and Horrific’ Actions
White Sox Shortstop Tim Anderson Suspended First Two Games of Season

White Sox All-Star shortstop Tim Anderson will miss the first two regular season games next week due to a suspension he received from an incident last season, he says.

Back on Sept. 27, 2021, the White Sox and Tigers cleared the benches and got into an altercation on the field. 

During this incident, Anderson made contact with an umpire sparking the original three-game suspension and a $10,000 he says fine he received. Anderson, at the time according to the Chicago Sun-Times, said he didn’t know he bumped into umpire Tim Timmons. He also said that Timmons initiated the contact.

Anderson tweeted on Thursday saying that MLB suspended him for two games and fined him. However, MLB has not officially announced these consequences.

Coincidentally, Anderson will miss Opening Day on Friday, April 8 against that same Tigers team. Anderson will be eligible to start for the third game in the White Sox-Tigers series on Sunday, April 10.

Anderson finished his 2021 season with his first All-Star appearance, batting .309 with 17 homers, 61 RBIs and 18 steals in 123 games.

