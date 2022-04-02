White Sox pitcher Garrett Crochet will have Tommy John surgery on his left elbow after an MRI revealed a partial UCL tear, he told reporters on Saturday.

Crochet said he felt a pop in his elbow on the second-to-last pitch of his spring training appearance earlier this week. The first opinion he received on the elbow recommended season-ending surgery, and the second opinion also suggested surgery for the 22-year-old pitcher.

Crochet is expected to undergo surgery early next week with renowned surgeon Dr. James Andrews.

The 2020 first round pick out of Tennessee was expected to be a key contributor to the Chicago bullpen this season. In 60 and one-third innings over the past two seasons, Crochet has compiled a 3–5 record with a 2.54 ERA and 73 strikeouts. His 29% strikeout rate can be attributed to his high-90s fastball, which made him a prime option out of the bullpen for the White Sox in 2022.

With Crochet expected to miss the entirety of the 2022 season, the White Sox will turn to veteran relievers Kendall Graveman and Joe Kelly, who were signed earlier this offseason to bolster the Chicago bullpen.

