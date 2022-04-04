Skip to main content
Mariners Add Top Prospect Julio Rodriguez to Opening Day Roster

Star outfield prospect Julio Rodriguez has made the Opening Day roster for the Mariners, per Fansided’s Robert Murray.

The 21-year-old is viewed as one of the top prospects in baseball.

Rodriguez makes the Opening Day roster for the Mariners despite never playing at Triple A. He split time between Class A and Double A a year ago and hit .347 with 13 home runs, 19 doubles, two triples and 21 stolen bases in 340 plate appearances.

Rodriguez garnered consideration to make the Seattle roster after a strong spring. In Cactus League play in Arizona, Rodriguez hit .419 with three home runs and four doubles in 34 plate appearances. He also stole three bases in four attempts.

As Rodriguez skips a level in the minors and makes his first appearance in the majors, it will be interesting to see how he plays with an extended sample size against big-league pitching. 

But if his spring training performance is any indication, Rodriguez is likely to live up to the billing as one of the top young players in baseball.

