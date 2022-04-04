Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
MLB
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
MLB

Tommy Davis, Two-Time Batting Champion with Dodgers, Dies at 83

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Tommy Davis, a two-time National League batting champion who won three World Series titles with the Los Angeles Dodgers, has died. He was 83.

He died Sunday night in Phoenix, the Dodgers announced Monday without providing a cause. They were informed of his death by his daughter, Morgana.

Davis was an athletic standout at Boys High School in Brooklyn, where he was a basketball teammate of future Hall of Famer Lenny Wilkins. Davis also played baseball and was a long jumper on the school’s track and field team.

Davis was set to sign with the Yankees in 1956 when a phone call from Jackie Robinson changed his mind.

Robinson was playing what would be his final season with the Dodgers that year when he called Davis’ house and encouraged him to sign with the Brooklyn organization. Scouting director Al Campanis knew Davis’ mother was a Dodgers fan.

“My mother wondered who was calling,” Davis said in 2019. “I pointed to the receiver and mouthed the words, ‘It’s Jackie Robinson!’ I couldn’t believe I was speaking to one of my heroes, although I don’t remember doing much talking.”

Davis received a $4,000 bonus for signing with the Dodgers.

A happy Davis was smiling in his publicity photos for his first full season in 1957. That had former Brooklyn batting champion Pete Reiser worried that Davis was too nice.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

“I want him mad at everyone in the world when he goes up there, including me,” said Reiser, who was managing in the minors at the time.

That season, Davis batted .357 with 17 home runs, 104 RBI and 68 stolen bases in 127 games.

Born Herman Thomas Davis in Brooklyn, he was the franchise’s first batting champion after the Dodgers moved to Los Angeles. He won consecutive titles in 1962, when he hit .346 and led the NL in hits and RBI, and 1963, when he hit .326.

Davis’ 230 hits and 153 RBI in 1962 remain L.A. single-season records. He won World Series titles in 1959, 1963 and 1965.

Besides his eight years with the Dodgers, Davis played another 10 for the New York Mets, Chicago White Sox, Seattle, Houston, Oakland, Chicago Cubs, Baltimore, California Angels and Kansas City. The three-time All-Star retired in 1976.

He had a career .294 average in 1,999 games with 153 home runs and 1,052 RBI.

The Dodgers planned a moment of silence for Davis at their exhibition game against the Los Angeles Angels on Monday night.

Davis worked in the team’s community relations department until moving to Arizona about a year ago.

Besides Morgana, he is survived by wife, Carol, daughters Lauren, Carlyn and Leslie, and son Herman Thomas II.

Breaking
Los Angeles Dodgers
Los Angeles Dodgers

YOU MAY LIKE

A Texas Tech football helmet.
Extra Mustard

Texas Tech Assistant Will Be on ‘The Bachelorette’

Filming has already started and the whole team is rooting for him.

By Joseph Salvador
Canelo Alvarez celebrates after knocking out Caleb Plant.
Boxing

Boxing’s Pound-for-Pound Rankings

Who makes the cut for April?

By Chris Mannix
Nolan Smith on the bench as an assistant.
College Basketball

Report: Nolan Smith to Leave Duke for Louisville

The former Blue Devils guard is leaving Duke to become Kenny Payne’s top assistant with the Cardinals.

By Mike McDaniel
carlos beltran (1)
Play
MLB

Carlos Beltrán on Astros Cheating Scandal: ‘We Did Cross the Line’

Beltrán publicly addressed the Astros sign-stealing scheme for the first time in an interview with YES Network colleague Michael Kay.

By Nick Selbe
Magic Johnson during halftime at the 2022 NBA All-Star Game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
Play
Extra Mustard

Magic Johnson Comments on LeBron James’s Legacy

He says James is “inching up there” when referring to Michael Jordan.

By Joseph Salvador
dawn-staley-morning-madness
Play
Extra Mustard

ESPN Anchor Suggests 76ers Hire Dawn Staley

SportsCenter anchor Max McGee suggested that Philadelphia hire the South Carolina women’s coach if they move on from Doc Rivers.

By Mike McDaniel
Starting blocks at a track
Play
Extra Mustard

Five-Star Recruit Goes Viral After Track Competition

He still may decided to compete professionally in track instead of playing college football.

By Joseph Salvador
UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin and FIFA president Gianni Infantino
Soccer

UEFA, CONMEBOL Deepen Alliance in Resistance to FIFA

The two confederations opened a joint office in London as FIFA’s plans for a biennial World Cup continue to collapse.

By Associated Press