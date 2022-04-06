Mets vs. Nationals Delayed on Opening Day Due to Inclement Weather

The third MLB Opening Day game on Thursday has been delayed due to inclement weather.

The Mets vs. Nationals game taking place at Nationals Park on Thursday was supposed to start at 4:05 p.m. ET, but has now been moved to 7:05 p.m. ET because of rain in the forecast.

The tickets purchased for the original scheduled game will be honored for the later start game.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Yankees vs. Red Sox and the Twins vs. Mariners games were both postponed. Instead of moving their start times to a later time on Thursday like the Nationals decided to do, the two games were moved to Friday afternoon.

It looks like the Nationals are trying not to move the game back a day, but it all depends what the weather turns out to be on Thursday.

