Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
MLB
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
MLB

Javier Báez Hits Wild Walk-Off Single in First Game As a Tiger

There is no better way for a baseball player to ingratiate himself with a new team than a big Opening Day, and that is exactly what Javier Báez did as the Tigers beat the White Sox, 5–4.

In a tie game, with a man on in the bottom of the ninth, the new Tigers shortstop hit a fly ball deep to right field that A.J. Pollock appeared to bobble, but catch. However, after a replay review, the play was ruled to hit the wall, allowing the winning run to score.

Báez, one of many new faces on Detroit’s team, batted third and went 2-for-5 on the day. Both of his hits came in the 8th and 9th innings as part of the Tigers’s come-from-behind rally victory over the White Sox.

Before the lockout, Báez signed a six-year, $140 million contract with Detroit to take over at shortstop. Earlier in the game, he made a nice play in the hole to introduce fans to his defensive skills.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

And after the game, while soaked from a postgame celebration, Báez made a promise to Tigers fans.

“It’s not gonna be easy this year, but it’s gonna be fun,” he told the crowd. “We need your support, Let’s Go Tigers!”

The victory was a great start for the Tigers as the team tries to return to the playoffs. Detroit was down 3–0 to last year’s AL Central champions, but they came from behind to win, getting to Chicago’s strong bullpen.

More MLB Coverage:

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

A glove and a baseball on a field.
Extra Mustard

Figure Skater Kim Ye-lim Throws an Unbelievable First Pitch

The KBO league featured the best first pitch of the young baseball season.

By Daniel Chavkin
Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola
Soccer

Guardiola, Klopp Trade Compliments Ahead of Man City vs. Liverpool

The two managers are in the spotlight again entering a Premier League title showdown at the Etihad.

By Associated Press
USATSI_16831345
MMA

Notebook: Four Burning Questions Entering UFC 273

Alexander Volkanovski will put his featherweight gold on the line in Saturday's main event bout against The Korean Zombie.

By Justin Barrasso
Denver Broncos new starting quarterback Russell Wilson speaks during a news conference Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at the team's headquarters in Englewood, Colo.
Extra Mustard

Russell Wilson Throws First Pitch in Rockies Season Opener

The Broncos star reminded Colorado fans of his love for baseball.

By Wilton Jackson
Sebastian Vettel GER, Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant F1 Team 5 laughs, behind Britta Roeske Press Officer , AUS, Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix, Albert Park Circuit Melbourne, Free Practice, 08 04 2022 AUS, Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix, Albert Park Circuit
Racing

Sebastian Vettel Fined for Scooter Incident After FP1

The four-time World Champion did not let the smoke billowing out of his car dampen his fun, but how he got back to the pits cost him one heck of a fine.

By Madeline Coleman
Apr 3, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James watches game action against the Denver Nuggets during the first half at Crypto.com Arena.
Play
NBA

LeBron to Miss Rest of Regular Season With Ankle Injury

The Lakers superstar has missed five of the last six games.

By Jelani Scott
Oct 16, 2021; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) throws a pass during the second half against the Virginia Tech Hokies at Lane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports
Play
Betting

Malik Willis, Kenny Pickett Favorites to be First Quarterback Drafted

The Liberty and Pittsburgh passers are expected to be the first quarterbacks taken during the NFL Draft in April.

By Frankie Taddeo
Leeds manager Jesse Marsch
Soccer

The Pressing Question for Jesse Marsch at Leeds United

After replacing the legendary Marcelo Bielsa, the American manager has had his methods take hold. Can they steer the storied club to Premier League safety?

By Marcus Krum