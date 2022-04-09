Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
MLB
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
MLB
MLB Update: No Extension Yet for Aaron Judge, Pete Alonso Shares Beauty Tips, and Seth Beer Makes a Splash on Opening Day
MLB Update: No Extension Yet for Aaron Judge, Pete Alonso Shares Beauty Tips, and Seth Beer Makes a Splash on Opening Day

White Sox Ace Lucas Giolito Bound for 10-Day IL with Abdominal Injury

The White Sox will be down a second member of their rotation as starting pitcher Lucas Giolito is headed to the 10-day IL with an abdominal injury, manager Tony La Russa said Saturday.

Giolito is expected to miss his next two starts, per La Russa, after leaving his Opening Day outing with what was described as “abdominal tightness” on Thursday. He still managed to strike out six batters and give up just one hit in four innings of work, but alerted the training staff when he felt lingering signs of discomfort.

“It was in the fourth inning, I felt like a little tweak in my lower left abdomen,” Giolito said Saturday, per The Athletic. “And we get random little aches and pains while we’re throwing that you kind of just disregard. So I immediately disregarded it. The next pitch, same. Next pitch, same. Just didn’t want to go away, so I had to go and say something.”

Giolito, 27, expressed optimism about his long-term status, adding that he feels “pretty good” and is “not really noticing too much soreness or anything like that.”

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

A 2019 All-Star, Giolito is coming off a third consecutive successful season with the White Sox. He posted a 3.53 ERA and 201 strikeouts in 31 starts and 178.2 innings in 2021.

With Giolito headed to the IL and ace Lance Lynn expected to miss six-to-eight weeks with a slight tear in a tendon in his right knee, Chicago already finds itself with two major holes in its rotation. Veteran Vince Velasquez is set to fill one of those spots on Tuesday in the team’s home opener, according to LaRussa.

More MLB Coverage:

Breaking
Chicago White Sox
Chicago White Sox

YOU MAY LIKE

Urban Meyer and Dwayne Haskins embrace during the Rose Bowl celebration.
College Football

Coaches Meyer, Day Pay Tribute to Former Ohio State QB Haskins

The current and former Buckeyes head coaches expressed their condolences after learning of Haskins’s death.

By Daniel Chavkin
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins (3)
NFL

Details Emerge From Dwayne Haskins’s Tragic Death

The quarterback was on the highway when he was struck by a dump truck.

By Madison Williams
Jordan Love and Aaron Rodgers sit on the sidelines in a Packers game.
Play
NFL

Packers CEO Talks Aaron Rodgers Contract, Jordan Love Growth

The Green Bay executive gave his thoughts on the starting quarterback’s new contract and the overall state of the quarterback room.

By Daniel Chavkin
Dwayne Haskins looks on during a game.
Extra Mustard

Former Teammates, Players Pay Tribute to Dwayne Haskins

The football community took to social media to remember the 24-year-old quarterback.

By Zach Koons
Dwayne Haskins Steelers
NFL

Haskins Tributes Pour in from Commanders, Steelers, OSU

The 24-year-old was tragically killed on Saturday morning in South Florida.

By Mike McDaniel
Nico Iamaleava
Play
College Football

Tennessee, Texas A&M, Auburn Hosting Key Recruits for Saturday Spring Games

50 college football spring games taking place Saturday means key recruits will see a true sample of their potential future program

By John Garcia Jr.
Joshua Dobbs warms up by throwing a pass before a game.
Play
NFL

Browns Sign QB Josh Dobbs to One-Year Deal

The 27-year-old becomes the fourth signal-caller on Cleveland’s roster.

By Zach Koons
A Denver Broncos helmet
Play
Extra Mustard

Potential Broncos Buyer Is Related to Rams Owner

Walmart’s Rob Walton is reportedly set to bid around $4.5 billion to acquire the team.

By Madison Williams