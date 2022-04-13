Skip to main content
Albert Pujols Notches First Homer With Cardinals, 680th of His Career

It’d been more than 10 years since Albert Pujols hit a home run as a St. Louis Cardinal. After making his return to Busch Stadium over the weekend, he only made fans wait a little while to remember what it felt like. 

In his sixth at-bat back in St. Louis, 3,855 days after his most recent home run in Busch Stadium as a Cardinal, the 42-year-old blasted a solo shot in the bottom of the first inning off of Royals pitcher Daniel Lynch to mark his 680th career home run.

The future Hall of Famer had launched home runs in St. Louis as both an Angel and a Dodger over the past few years, but Cardinals fans were clearly more excited to witness him do it for the home team.

Pujols, who spent the first 11 years of his MLB career in St. Louis, notched the 445th home run of his career and his most recent regular season homer as a Cardinal before going to play for the Angels on Sept. 22, 2011. 

The 10-time All-Star returned to St. Louis during the offseason on a one-year deal worth $2.5 million, and announced this year would mark his final year in the majors.

The 42-year-old is MLB’s active home run leader and ranks fifth in MLB history with 680 home runs. He is only 16 shy of Alex Rodriguez on the career leaderboard and 20 away from joining Barry Bonds, Hank Aaron and Babe Ruth in the 700 home run club.

