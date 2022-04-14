Mets manager Buck Showalter provided an update on the status of pitcher Jacob deGrom Thursday as the four-time All-Star continues rehabbing his injured right shoulder.

Appearing on WFAN’s Carton & Roberts radio show, Showalter said the outlook on deGrom’s injury is looking “pretty positive so far” before discussing New York’s plan for the 33-year-old moving forward. deGrom was placed on the 10-day injured list last week after being diagnosed with a stress reaction in his right scapula near the end of spring training.

“He will be here tomorrow and then go back to [Port] St. Lucie to rehab—and as soon as he starts throwing, he will rejoin us and do all his throwing with us,” he told hosts Craig Carton and Evan Roberts.

The Mets ace has been sidelined since March 31 when it was reported that he was dealing with shoulder tightness prior to his third spring training start which was scheduled for the following day.

New York announced on April 1 that deGrom would be shut down for up to four weeks before being re-evaluated. The two-time Cy Young winner is also dealing with inflammation in his shoulder in addition to the stress reaction.

Despite losing deGrom prior to Opening Day, the Mets have jumped out to a hot 5–2 start and are currently in first place in the NL East. N.Y.’s pitching rotation has also fared well in his absence, with fellow All-Star Max Scherzer, who is playing through a hamstring injury, and second-year right-hander Tylor Megill leading the way with a combined 4–0 record and 24 strikeouts.

