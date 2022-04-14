Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
MLB
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
MLB
Baker Mayfield, New York Yankees and Zion Williamson on Today's SI Feed
Baker Mayfield, New York Yankees and Zion Williamson on Today's SI Feed

Buck Showalter Details Mets Plan For Injured Ace Jacob deGrom

Mets manager Buck Showalter provided an update on the status of pitcher Jacob deGrom Thursday as the four-time All-Star continues rehabbing his injured right shoulder.

Appearing on WFAN’s Carton & Roberts radio show, Showalter said the outlook on deGrom’s injury is looking “pretty positive so far” before discussing New York’s plan for the 33-year-old moving forward. deGrom was placed on the 10-day injured list last week after being diagnosed with a stress reaction in his right scapula near the end of spring training.

“He will be here tomorrow and then go back to [Port] St. Lucie to rehab—and as soon as he starts throwing, he will rejoin us and do all his throwing with us,” he told hosts Craig Carton and Evan Roberts.

The Mets ace has been sidelined since March 31 when it was reported that he was dealing with shoulder tightness prior to his third spring training start which was scheduled for the following day.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

New York announced on April 1 that deGrom would be shut down for up to four weeks before being re-evaluated. The two-time Cy Young winner is also dealing with inflammation in his shoulder in addition to the stress reaction.

Despite losing deGrom prior to Opening Day, the Mets have jumped out to a hot 5–2 start and are currently in first place in the NL East. N.Y.’s pitching rotation has also fared well in his absence, with fellow All-Star Max Scherzer, who is playing through a hamstring injury, and second-year right-hander Tylor Megill leading the way with a combined 4–0 record and 24 strikeouts.

More MLB Coverage:

Breaking
New York Mets
New York Mets

YOU MAY LIKE

Antonio Brown catches a pass.
Extra Mustard

Mayweather Offers $20M Wager to NFL Teams Willing to Sign AB

“If they sign AB and AB go through the whole season, no problems at all, and then they gotta give us $20 million.”

By Wilton Jackson
sean payton
Play
NFL

Sean Payton Says He Tried Convincing Giants to Draft Tom Brady

In a recent podcast interview, Payton said he attempted unsuccessfully to convince the Giants to take the future seven-time champion in the 2000 draft.

By Nick Selbe
The Leagues Cup final logo
Soccer

MLS, Liga MX Won’t Play Leagues Cup in 2022

The decision comes after MLS compressed its schedule to accommodate the November World Cup in Qatar.

By Brian Straus
Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (31)
Play
NBA

Cavs’ Jarrett Allen Reportedly ’50-50’ for Friday’s Play-in Game

The All-Star hasn’t played since fracturing his finger on March 6.

By Madison Williams
frankfurt-barcelona-europa-league
Soccer

Frankfurt Sends Barcelona Crashing Out of Europa League

Despite a furious late comeback, Barcelona was eliminated from the Europa League quarterfinals with a 3–2 loss at the Camp Nou.

By Andrew Gastelum
Cleveland Browns quarterback DeShone Kizer (7) in 2017
Play
Extra Mustard

Kizer Thinks Deshaun Watson Could Be in ‘GOAT’ Conversations

The former Browns quarterback said if the new Cleveland quarterback wins a Super Bowl ring with the team, he should be considered in discussions with Tom Brady as the “GOAT.”

By Madison Williams
Stever Kerr talking to Stephen Curry during a Warriors game.
Play
NBA

Curry Will Be on Minutes Restriction If He Plays in Playoff Opener

Steve Kerr said Thursday it’s possible the star point guard could even come off the bench if he’s cleared to play.

By Joseph Salvador
No. 9 Nikita Mazepin RUS, Uralkali Haas F1 Team
Racing

Haas F1 Reportedly Rejects Refund Demand From Uralkali

The Formula One team terminated its contract with the title sponsor and Russian driver Nikita Mazepin, whose father owns the company, in March.

By Madeline Coleman